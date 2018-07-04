GAELIC GAMES



Donegal officials are set to meet with the GAA tomorrow as they seek to have their Super-8 game with Dublin moved from Croke Park.

The format agreed at Congress last year says all sides will play their first games at Croke Park, with home and away ties to follow.

With Dublin also using Croke Park as a home venue for the game with either Roscommon or Armagh, the Donegal County Board are seeking to “ensure no team has any advantage over any other team.”





TENNIS

Women’s second seed Caroline Wozniacki is being given a real test in her Wimbledon second round match.

She had trailed 5-1 in the first set, before Ekaterina Makarova claimed it 6-games to 4.

Wozniacki continued her fightback by claiming the second set, 6-1.

A short time ago it was 1-1 and going with serve in the third.

On Centre Court, Serena Williams took the first set of her second round match with Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova 6-games to 1.

Venus Williams lost the first set of her match with world number 141, Alexandra Dulgheru before eventually prevailing in 3

Women’s seventh seed Karolina Pliskova is through to round 3 for the first time after beating two-time semi-finalist Viktoria Azarenka in straight sets.

Roger Federer has cruised through to round 3.

The eight-time champion needed just 90-minutes to beat Lukas Lacko 6-4 6-4 6-1.

Later, third seed Marin Cilic goes up against Guido Pella

Soccer

Reports have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way out of Real Madrid. Juventus have reportedly put in a bid of 88 million pounds which would see him be paid just under 30 million pounds a year.

Meanwhile

Edinson Cavani looks increasingly likely to miss Uruguay’s World Cup quarter final with France.

The P-S-G forward limped out of their second round win over Portugal with a hamstring injury and failed to train with the Uruguay squad today.

Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke.

The 35-year old has signed a two-year deal at Old Trafford.

Grant has been signed purely as cover, and is likely to remain third choice behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

Meanwhile

Watford are poised to make their fifth signing of the summer.

Midfielder Ken Sema is to undergo a medical with the Hornets after the club agreed a fee with Ostersunds.

Sema narrowly missed out on a place in Sweden’s World Cup squad this summer.

BOXING

David Oliver Joyce ensured Ireland got off to a winning start at the Brandenburg Cup in Germany.

The Dublin lightweight is through to the quarter finals after beating Germany’s Mert Caliskan on points.

Pearce O’Leary, Christian Preston and Jack Lawlor are all in the ring in this evening’s session.