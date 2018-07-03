SOCCER Sweden are through to the quarter finals of the World Cup for the first time in 24 years. They’ve ground out a 1-0 win against Switzerland, to book their place in the last 8. Despite creating the best of the chances, Sweden needed a slice of luck to find the net on 66 minutes.

Emil Forsberg’s shot from the edge of the area took a wicked deflection off Swiss defender Manuel Akanji, beating Yann Sommer to the top corner. Switzerland were reduced to 10 men in the final few seconds, when defender Michael Lang sent off for a last-man foul on Martin Olsson. Either England or Colombia await Sweden in the last eight. They will complete the quarter final line-up when they face off in Moscow tonight at 7pm. A calf injury for James Rodriguez is threatening to derail the Colombian preparation, he will have a fitness test before the game. England haven’t been beyond the last 16 since 2006, and manager Gareth Southage says they need to treat the big occasion like any other game. http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gareth-2.mp3 = Defender Calum Chambers has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal. The length of the deal hasn’t been revealed but it was previously reported to last four years. Chambers, who’s won three England caps, only agreed a two-year extension last season. New boss Unai Emery says he’ll be part of his plans for the new campaign TENNIS At Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal’s quest for a third title is up and running. The 17 time grand slam winner easily dispatched of Dudi Sela in the first round today, wasting little time in a 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory. Elsewhere in the men’s draw, Fourth seed Alexander Zverev needed just 90 minutes to beat James Duckworth of Australia in straight sets, while fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro is also safely through to the second round. French Open finalist Dominic Thiem isn’t having things his own way though. The Austrian sevent seed is a set behind against Marcos Baghdatis. In the women’s draw, defending champion Garbine Muguruza was an easy straight sets winner against Naomi Broady. World number 1 Simona Halep is about to get her tournament under way against Kurumi Nara of Japan. The Romanian is fresh off the back of winning her first Grand Slam at the French Open last month. RUGBY Ulster have acquired the assistance of Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby, on a temporary basis. He will work alongside Jared Payne, Aaron Dundon and Dwayne Peel, as the privince wait for their new head coach Dan McFarland to link-up with the squad. McFarland’s appointment was announced in April, but the Scottish Rugby Union are refusing to release him from his current role until January. GOLF The European Tour have confirmed the tee times for the opening rounds of the Irish Open this week. Graeme McDowell will be the first of the Irish to tee off this week at Ballyliffen, with an 8.20am start on Thursday morning. The former US Open champion will be alongside defending champion Jon Rahm, and Rafa Cabrero-Bello. 10 minutes later, 2007 champion Padriag Harrington will take to the course, joining Chris Wood and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Rory McIlroy will have an afternoon start on Thursday, going off at 1.10pm alongside Thornbjorn Olesen and Matt Fitzpatrick. And at 1.20pm, another former winner Shane Lowry will be playing with Lee Westwood and Belgium’s Thomas Pieters. Paul McGinley, Darren Clarke and Paul Dunne are also among the 13 Irish golfers included in the field.