SOCCER

Brazil are through to the quarter finals of the World Cup.

Second half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino – both from close-range – gave the five-time winners a 2-nil win over Mexico in Samara.





Brazil will face the winners of tonight’s meeting of Japan and Belgium in Kazan in the last-8 on Friday.

GAELIC GAMES

O’Moore Park in Portlaoise will host a double-bill on Saturday with Roscommon facing Armagh from 3, and Cork and Tyrone squaring off at five.

The winner of the latter will have a home game against Dublin the ‘Super-8s’.

Meanwhile, Netwatch Cullen Park will host the Preliminary Hurling quarter final meeting of Carlow and Limerick.

While Wexford will travel to Mullingar to face Westmeath.

Both of those games will throw in at 7 on Saturday evening.

TENNIS

Women’s fourth seed Sloane Stephens is the first big name casualty on the opening day at Wimbledon.

The US Open champion and French Open finalist was beaten in straight sets by Croatia’s Donna Vekic (PR: Vek-itch).

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki made short work of Varvara Lepchenko, beating the American 6-love 6-3 in just under an hour.

Five-time champion Venus Williams recovered from losing the first set to beat Johanna Larsson in 3.

Last year’s semi finalist Magdalena Rybarikova is out – beaten in straight sets by Sorana Cirstea (PR: Sir-stay-ah).

Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova was pushed to 3-sets before eventually seeing off tournament debutant Harriet Dart.

Defending men’s champion Roger Federer eased into round 2 with a 6-1 6-3 6-4 victory over Dusan Lajovic.

Third seed Marin Cilic was a comfortable 6-1 6-4 6-4 winner over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Sam Querrey needed just 90-minutes to dispatch Jordan Thompson.

RACING

Multiple Champion Jockey Ruby Walsh confirmed today that he will return to race riding at the seven-day Galway Racing festival that gets underway four weeks from today.

Walsh was at the launch of the 2018 Galway Races and revealed that has been riding out consistently for Willie Mullins in recent weeks.

Walsh has been absent from the saddle since a fall from Al Boum Photo at the Cheltenham festival back in March.

CYCLING

Cycling Ireland have named a strong panel selection for the Elite European Cycling Championships which take place in Glasgow from the 2-12 August. History will be made this August when Glasgow and Berlin host the inaugural European Championships, and exciting multi-sport event bringing together some of the continent’s leading sports, including the existing UEC cycling championships.

The following riders have met the published selection criteria for the 2018 UEC Road and Track Elite European Championships. Confirmation of final teams and events will be released closer to the event.

Track Events

Madison Panel

Mark Downey, Felix English and Marc Potts

Lydia Boylan, Lydia Gurley and Shannon McCurley

Sprint

Robyn Stewart

Team Pursuit

Imogen Cotter, Mia Griffin, Hillary Hughes, Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe, and Orla Walsh

Road Events

Time Trial – two slots have been qualified for both Men & Women’s Events

Ryan Mullen, Marcus Christie and Eddie Dunbar

Eileen Burns & Kelly Murphy

Men’s Road Race – Six Slots qualified

Conor Dunne, Philip Deignan, Eddie Dunbar, Mark Downey, Dan Martin, Robert John McCarthy, Sean McKenna, Ryan Mullen, Matthew Teggart & Damien Shaw

Women’s Road Race – one slot qualified

No rider meets the specific road criteria; however, one rider may be entered from the already qualified riders above as per the criteria. This will be determined closer to the event.