CYCLING

The organisers of the Tour de France have told Team Sky that 4 time winner Chris Froome will not be allowed to compete at this years race.

In December, it was confirmed that the British rider returned an adverse analytical finding for salbutamol during the 2017 Vuelta a España.





That case is still ongoing, but under UCI regulations, Froome is allowed to continue racing pending its resolution.

Le Monde is reporting that Tour de France organisers are refusing Froome’s participation because they feel it would damage the image of the event.

Team Sky has appealed this and a hearing is scheduled for this Tuesday with a result due the following day.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork have beaten Clare in a thrilling Munster Hurling final to secure back to back provincial titles.

The Rebel County overturned a 4 point half time defecit as they edged out Clare by 2-24 to 3-19.

Goalkeeper Anthony Nash says there was no concern at that point in the game:

Joint Clare manager Gerry O’Connor explains what went wrong for them in the second half.

In the Leinster Hurling Final,

It’s a relatively low scoring affair at Croke Park where Kilkenny hold a 1 point advantage over Galway at half time.

Galway looked to be pulling ahead 10 minutes before the break as they led by 0-7 to 0-5.

However, scores from TJ Reid and Billy Ryan saw the Cats go into the break with an 0-8 to 0-7 lead.

Carlow defeated Westmeath in the inaugral Joe McDonagh cup Final to secure a place in next year’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Goals from James Doyle and Chris Nolan helped them to a 2-26 to 1-24 win.

SOCCER

Spain and Russia have gone to extra time after their last 16 World Cup encounter finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

The 2010 champions took the lead in the 12th minute when CSKA Moscow’s Sergey Ignashevich deflected the ball into his own net.

Gerard Pique’s handball in the box gave Russia the chance to level the game 3 minutes before the break.

Artem Dzyuba made no mistakes from the spot to make it Spain 1 Russia 1, with no additional goals coming in the second half.

It has been an incident packed World Cup today, with much talk about VAR.

Our soccer correspondent Padraig Harnett shares his thoughts on the technology

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/VAR.mp3

Tonight, Croatia face Group C runners up Denmark.

GOLF

Shane Lowry has finished best of the Irish at the French Open.

A final round of 70 saw him close the tournament on 2 under.

Paul Dunne was 1 shot behind the Offlay man while Graeme McDowell finished 3 over.

Julian Suri holds the lead on 9 under.

On the PGA Tour,

Seamus Power is now 12 shots off the lead on the final day of the Quicken Loans National.

A bogey on the third has sent him back to 1 under par.

Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari share the lead on 13 under.

TENNIS

Andy Murray has withdrawn from this years Wimbledon.

The 2 time champion was due to play Benoit Paire this Tuesday.

He’s only had a handful of games in the last year because of hip surgery

Murray says he did “everything” he could to try to be ready in time, and it’s with a “heavy heart” that he’s announced his withdrawal.

F1

Lewis Hamilton has been knocked off the top of the Formula 1 drivers’ standings, after being forced to retire during the Austrian Grand Prix.

His car lost fuel pressure, with him in fourth place at the time.

Sebastian Vettel is now top after a third-placed finish, with Max Verstappen winning the race.

RACING

Urban Fox has won the feature race of the day at the Curragh – the Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes.

The William Haggas trained ride finished 4 lengths clear of the favourite ‘Forever Together