SOCCER

France have become the first team to book a place in the Quarter finals of the World Cup after a stunning 4 – 3 win over Argentina

A penalty from Antoine Griezmann, followed by a stunning finish from Benjamin Pavard set France on their way before Kylian Mbappe scoried his 2nd and 3rd goals of the competition to secure the win for Les Blues





The one negative for the French is that Blaise Matuidi picked up a yellow card and will miss the quarter final.

France will find out who they’ll play in the last 8 later this evening when Uruguay face European Champions Portugal in the day’s other round of 16 clash

John O’Dowd of the Star newspaper reviews the World Cup action to date http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/star-4.mp3

There’s just one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening ,

Sligo Rovers play host to Waterford at the Showgrounds.

Rovers will be aiming to break a run of 4 games without a win at home, while Waterford are looking for their first win on the road in 5.

GAELIC GAMES

Monaghan are heading to round 4 of the All – Ireland Football Qualifiers after a comfortable 1-19 to 9 points win over Leitrim at Pairc Sean MacDiarmada

At the Athletics Grounds it’s finished Armagh 2-16 Clare 1-15 and Armagh head into the round 4 draw. Armagh came from three points down in the 69th minute to seal a four point victory

Tyrone and Cavan are just about to get underway at Brewster Park

And,

Following a week of controversy off the pitch, Kildare welcome Mayo to St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge at 7

RACING

It’s been a day for the O’Brien family at the Curragh

Aidan O’Brien landed the GAIN Railway Stakes for the 13th time with “Van Beethoven”, before “Latrobe”, trained by Joseph O’Brien and riden by Donnacha O’Brien won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at 14/1

GOLF

Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry are in a tie for 11th and best of the Irish at the French Open.

The Irish pair are now 9 shots off the lead held by Marcus Kinhult of Sweden