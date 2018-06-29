SOCCER

Marouane Fellaini has committed his future to Manchester United by signing a new 2 year contract.

The deal will see the Belgian midfielder remain at the club until June 2020.





The 30 year old also has an option to extend his contract by a further year.

Since joining from Everton in 2013, Fellaini has made 156 appearances and won the FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League and Community Shield.

Southampton have signed forward Mohamed Elyounousi from Swiss side FC Basel.

The Norway international joins the Premier League club on a five-year contract.

He scored 23 goals in 83 appearances for Basel – featuring in the Champions League and Europa League.

TENNIS

Andy Murray says he’ll “most likely” be fit to play his first round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The two-time champion’s been drawn with Frenchman Benoit Paire – as he continues his return from hip surgery.

Murray’s only played three matches in a year.

He says he’ll make a final decision after talking to his team.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer will open his 20th Wimbledon campaign against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

World number one Rafael Nadal will take on Dudi Sela of Israel.

In the women’s singles,World number one Simona Halep begins her quest for a second Grand Slam title against Karumi Nara.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza faces Naomi Broady

Seven-time champion Serena Williams, who has been seeded 25th following her return from maternity leave, plays Arantxa Rus.

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton’s clocked the fastest time in both of today’s practice sessions ahead of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix.

He finished ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Ferrari title-rival Sebastian Vettel was third in the second session – one place higher than this morning. [T