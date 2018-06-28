SOCCER

Colombia and Japan have made it through to the last-16 of the World Cup.

Finishing top of Group H are Colombia following a 1-nil win over Senegal in Samara.





While Japan progress despite a 1-nil defeat to Poland in Volgograd.

Japan qualify in second place by virtue of a better disciplinary record than Senegal.

Those results mean it will be the first time since 1982 that no African side will make the knockout stage.

Wayne Rooney’s completed his move from Everton to D-C United.

The former England forward ha s agreed a three-and-a-half year contract.

He says going to play in the MLS “fulfils another career ambition”.

Rooney moved back to his boyhood club Everton from Manchester United last season – and scored 11 goals in 40 games.



Golf

Graeme McDowell is just a shot off the lead following a 3-under par opening round of 68 at the French Open in Paris.

The Ulsterman has won the tournament on two previous occasions – in 2013 and 2014.

McDowell will be a vice-captain when Europe face the US in September’s Ryder Cup at the same course, and the former US Open winner is hoping his familiarity can help him this week.

GAA

Paul Rouse is to be offered the chance to stay on as Offaly senior football manager.

The Tullamore man took the reins of the Faithful’s footballers follwoing the sacking of Stephen Wallace after their Leinster first round loss to Wicklow.

Rouse guided Offaly to a qualifier win over Antrim, before a narrow defeat to Kildare last weekend.

His backroom team of Rhode pair Stephen Darby and Alan McNamee and brother John Rouse are all said to be keen on staying.

Meanwhile, Kevin Martin is also set to be retained as Offaly hurling manager as soon as tonight.

TENNIS

Former Wimbledon champion Eugenie Bouchard’s (pron: you-jee-nee boo-shard’s) into the draw for this year’s tournament – after making it through qualifying.

She beat Colombia’s Mariana Duque-Marino (pron: doo-kay ma-ree) in straight sets – 6-3, 6-2.

Bouchard lost to Petra Kvitova in the 2014 showpiece