SOCCER

Germany have been eliminated at the World Cup’s group stage for the first time since 1938.

Needing a win to reach the last-16 they lost 2-nil to South Korea in Kazan.





Both Korean goals came in injury time.

Sweden top the group after beating Mexico 3-nil.

While despite the defeat, Mexico go through in second position.

Korea finish third in Group F, with defending champions Germany bottom.

Brazil need only a draw with Serbia tonight in Moscow to make it through to the last-16.

Similarly, Switzerland only need a point from their meeting with the already-eliminated Costa Rica.

Both of those games have 7 o’clock starts.

AC Milan have been banned from next season’s Europea League for breach of financial fair play rules.

The Rossoneri’s ban was the result of them failing to make the “break-even requirement”.

Dusan Tadic has left Southampton for Ajax.

The Serbian forward has been a regular at St. Mary’s since moving from Twente four-years ago.

Southampton have pocketed 11-point-4 million euro from the Dutch giants for Tadic’s services.

The Saints are expected to put that money towards the purchase of Mohamed Elyounoussi after agreeing an 18-million fee for the Norwegian international with Basel.

GAELIC GAMES

Kildare fans could be outnumbered in Newbridge on Saturday, despite winning their standoff over the venue for their third round qualifier with Mayo.

The GAA today backed down, allowing St. Conleth’s Park to host Saturday’s game.

15-hundred tickets will be provided for clubs from each county, while Mayo’s 3-and-a-half thousand season ticket holders must also be accommodated.

Tickets originally bought for the Croke Park double-header are no longer valid, and refunds can be sought at point of purchase.

Today’s chain of events has also seen Cavan’s qualifier with Tyrone moved to Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

Newbridge is the venue for this evening’s Leinster Minor Football Championship Group 2 top of the table clash between Kildare and Laois.

Meath host Offaly in Group 1 where the Royals can make it four wins out of four,

Second place Dublin take on Wicklow

All the games throw in at 7.30.