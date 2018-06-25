GAELIC GAMES

Kildare are reportedly refusing to move their third round qualifier with Mayo to Croke Park.

GAA officials today announced a double-header at H-Q for Saturday, with that game preceded by the all-Ulster clash of Cavan and Tyrone.





But it’s been reported that the Kildare County Board are refusing to concede home advantage and want the game played in Newbridge.

Elsewhere, Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada will host the first ever Championship meeting of Leitrim and Monaghan.

While Armagh will take on Clare at the Athletic Grounds.

RUGBY

Leinster have promoted a fifth player from their academy set-up to the senior squad.

Back-row Will Connors made 3 Pro 14 appearances for the province last term.

He joins Jordan Larmour, Caelan Doris, Vakh Abdaladze and Josh Murphy in making the step up.

GOLF

Kinsale’s John Murphy and Jonathan Yates from Naas are the two new caps in the Ireland side selected for the European Amateur Team Championship at Golf Club Bad Saarow (Faldo Course), Germany from 10-14 July.

Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty and Rowan Lester from Hermitage are playing the Europeans for the first time while Tramore’s Robin Dawson, 22, winner of the Flogas Irish Amateur Open and finalist at The Amateur Championship, is the sole survivor from last year’s team. Castle’s Alex Gleeson, 24, returns to this stage for the second time having previously played in 2016.

Dawson and Gleeson earned automatic selection on the team by virtue of being the top two ranked Irish players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). Dawson is currently 35th in the world and Gleeson is at 113. The GUI introduced selection criteria for the men’s senior teams at the start of 2018 as part of the Union’s strategy to be more open and transparent in its operations while the GUI’s High Performance programme is supported by Sport Ireland and Sport NI.

Rafferty (25) and Lester (22) tasted success at the Home Internationals in 2017. Playing for Ireland at this level will be a whole new experience for Murphy and Yates.

Murphy, 20, has been a revelation this summer. After winning the St Andrews Links Trophy earlier this month, he reached the quarter-finals of The Amateur Championship, and will now wear the green colours. The Cork man represented Ireland at the Boys Home Internationals in 2016.

Yates, 25, wins his first Ireland cap after a stellar season that has included impressive performances at St Andrews Links Trophy (T11), Jyske Bank PGA Championship (T20) in the Nordic Golf League and Copa de Andalucía (T6). He represented the GUI in the 2017 Carey Cup against the Metropolitan Golf Association (MGA).

Ireland finished 7th in Flight A at last year’s championship in Austria having been fifth in qualifying. Once more the first objective will be securing a place in the top eight after two rounds of stroke play on the Faldo Course at Bad Saarow. The top eight teams, after qualifying, will compete for the trophy across three days of match play competition. Ireland last won the European title in 2008.

The Faldo Course at Golf Club Bad Saarow in Berlin officially opened in 1996 and has previously hosted the German Open and the World Amateur Team Championship.

Team captain John Carroll (Bandon) will be joined by team manager Michael Delany (Laytown & Bettystown) and GUI National Coach Neil Manchip to guide the team in Germany. Spain are the defending champions.

Ireland have been victorious on six previous occasions: 1965, 1967, 1983, 1987, 2007 and 2008. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry played on the winning team at Scotland in ’07 and Lowry played again, at Italy in ’08, when Ireland completed the double.

Ireland (European Amateur Team Championship, Golf Club Bad Saarow, 10-14 July): Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Rowan Lester (Hermitage), John Murphy (Kinsale), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), Jonathan Yates (Naas).