SOCCER

Philippe Coutinho has saved Brazil’s blushes, giving them their first win of the 2018 World Cup.

The Barcelona attacker broke the deadlock in the 91st minute, as they beat Costa Rica 2-0 in St Petersburg.





Coutinho finished under the legs of Costa Rican keeper Keylor Navas, after Gabriel Jesus tipped pn a Roberto Firmino header.

It had looked like technology would be the hero for Costa Rica.

Brazil’s Neymar was awarded a penalty 12 minutes from time, after being pulled back in the box. However, after consulting with V-A-R, the referee reversed his decision.

Neymar did get on the scoresheet to make sure of the win, seven minutes into injury time.

England manager Gareth Southgate says Dele Alli only has a “slim chance” of playing in Sunday’s World Cup match with Panama.

The midfielder picked up a thigh injury in their opening win over Tunisia on Monday night.

Alli didn’t train with the rest of the squad today – and continued recovery work on his own.

RACING

The favourite Alpha Centaurai has run away with the featured Coronation Stakes on the fourth day of Royal Ascot in one of the best performances of the entire week.

Mike Vince reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/alpha.mp3

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in both of today’s practice sessions ahead of the return of the French F1 Grand Prix.

The world champion finished ahead of the Red Bull pair Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen in the second run.

Hamilton’s title rival – and championship leader – Sebastian Vettel could only manage fifth on both occasions.

Qualifying takes place tomorrow, before Sunday’s race.

TENNIS

The semi-final line-up for the Queen’s Club Championship is starting to take shape.