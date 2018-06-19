RACING

9-to-4 favourite Without Parole has claimed the feature race on day 1 of Royal Ascot – the St James’s Palace Stakes.

The John Gosden-trained 3-year old came home half a length ahead of the Aidan O’Brien raider, Gustav Klimt.





It was a second win of the day for Frankie Dettori after he guided 2-to-1 favourite Calyx to victory in the Coventry Stakes.

Blue Point won the group 1 King’s Stand Stakes at a price of 6-to-1.

And 33-to-1 shot Accidental Agent claimed the opening race of the day – the Queen Anne Stakes.

Ruby Walsh out of action since his penultimate fence fall aboard Al Boum Photo at Cheltenham in March is hoping to return to action at the big Galway Festival that gets underway on Monday July 30.

Having missed Fairyhouse, Aintree and Punchestown, the 11-time champion jockey has told Paddy Power News that he should have no issue in making the Ballybrit extravaganza next month.

“The injury is coming along really well. I’ve been riding out at Willie’s for a couple of weeks now and it feels great,” he confirmed. “I was targeting Auteuil but when I couldn’t make the Prix La Barka meeting, the next meeting you want to be targeting is Galway, so I’m looking forward to making that festival.

“I haven’t seen the doctor in a couple of weeks as I’ve been riding out but there’s no issue on that front. Galway is five weeks away and I’ll have no problem in making that.”

SOCCER

Japan have won their opening Group H game at the World Cup.

A Yuya Osako header 17-minutes from time saw the Blue Samurai beat Colombia 2-1 in Saransk.

Colombia played the vast majority of the game with 10-men after Carlos Sanchez was dismissed for deliberate handball.

Shinji Kagawa converted the resulting spot kick to give Japan the lead.

Colombia levelled 6-minutes before the break through Juan Quintero.

But Osako won it for Japan to leave them top of Group H.

Jens Lehmann claims the attitude of the 2004 “Invincibles” side is no longer needed at Arsenal.

The German today left his role as goalkeeping coach after a single season at the club.

But Steve Bould is staying on as assistant coach to work with new boss Unai Emery.

The Spaniard’s regular assistant Juan Carlos Carcedo is also joining the club.

Stephen Gleeson has agreed to join Scottish Premiership runners-up Aberdeen.

The Republic of Ireland international midfielder will arrive on a two-year deal when the players report back for pre-season.

Gleeson spent the second half of last season with Ipswich, having previously made more than 2 hundred appearances for MK Dons.

West Ham have paid Toulouse 25-million euro for defender, Issa Diop.

The France underage international has signed a 5-year contract at the London Stadium.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin manager Jim Gavin will give Stephen Cluxton every chance of proving his fitness for Sunday’s Leinster Senior Football Championship final against Laois at Croke Park.

The Dubs captain is suffering from lower back injury which he picked up during the semi final win over Longford.