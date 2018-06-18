SOCCER

Video Assistant Referee technology’s continuing to play a part at the World Cup in Russia.

Sweden beat South Korea 1-nil in today’s opening game thanks to a penalty given following a V-A-R review.





Croatia have sent Nikola Kalinic home from the World Cup.

The A-C Milan striker refused to come on as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-nil win over Nigeria.

Croatia can’t call up a replacement.

Joe Allen’s ended speculation about his future by signing a new four-year contract at Stoke.

Despite relegation from the Premier League, the Wales midfielder has committed to the Championship club – saying he’s “settled” in the area.

Newcastle were among the clubs linked with a move for Allen.

Former Republic of Ireland under-21 international Michael Collins has become the new head-coach of Bradford City.

At 32, he’s the youngest manager in the top four divisions in England.

Galway United manager Shane Keegan has left the club ‘by mutual consent’.

The Laois-native departs the role with the Tribesmen sitting in sixth place in the S-S-E Airtricity League First Division, 12-points behind leaders U-C-D.

Galway are reportedly close to a a Saudi Arabian takeover and say they want to appoint a new manager ‘as soon as possible’.

GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary have confirmed that Brendan Maher tore his cruciate ligament during their recent Munster Championship defeat to Clare.

The two time All Star is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He will undergo surgery next month to correct the serious knee issue and hopes to return to action in the new year.

Galway manager Michael Donoghue is confident that star forward Joe Canning will be fit for their Leinster Senior Hurling Final against Kilkenny on Sunday week.

The hurler of the year is recovering from a bang to the knee sustained during their win against Wexford earlier this month but Donoghue thinks Canning will be fit for the match at Croke Park http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mdgalway.mp3

BASKETBALL

The Ireland Senior Men’s head coach Pete Strickland has today announced that two changes have been made to the Ireland Senior Men’s team ahead of their 2018 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries campaign, which tips off in San Marino next week.

Jason Killeen has had to withdraw from the panel due to an injury sustained at training over the weekend, while his Black Amber Templeogue clubmate, Michael Bonaparte, has also withdrawn from the panel due to work commitments.

Pyrobel Killester’s Eoghain Kiernan and Paddy Lyons of Moycullen have now been called up to the squad to take their place.

The team is in the final preparation stages for the championships in San Marino, which take place from June 26th to July 1st.

As part of these preparations, they will play two international friendly games against Luxembourg in Cork this weekend. The two-game friendly series tips off at the Mardyke Arena UCC, Cork this Friday, June 22nd at 7pm and Saturday, June 23rd at 4pm.

ATHLETICS

South African runner Caster Semenya is set to appeal a female classification rule imposed by the I-double-A-F to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The double Olympic and triple world 800 metres champion faces having to take medication to lower her higher than normal levels of naturally-produced testosterone – which athletics’ governing body have determined gives her an unfair advantage.

Semenya says she just wants to ‘run naturally’ as she was born.

BOXING

Paddy Barnes has been given the chance to fight for a world title.

The two time Olympic bronze medallist will challenge Cristofer Rosales of Nicaragua for the W-B-C flyweight belt in Belfast in August.

It will be on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s Windson Park bout with Australian Luke Jackson.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury will also fight on that card.

His opponent is yet to be decided.

RACING

Cracksman will face six rivals in Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

John Gosden’s four-year-old, who is unbeaten in his last five starts, will be partnered by jockey Frankie Dettori.

Irish champion trainer Aidan O’Brien will be represented by Cliffs of Moher.