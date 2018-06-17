GAA

Clare will play Cork in the 2018 Munster hurling final in two weeks time, while Limerick will have to navigate the preliminary quarter final.

The Banner were impressive 26 points to 15 winners against neighbours Limerick in Ennis, for their third victory from four games.





Tony Kelly and John Conlon both impressed with four points from play each.

Both sides also played the second half with 14 men, after Limerick’s Tom Condon and Clare’s David Reidy were dismissed following an off the ball incident.

Defending champions Cork ensured it would be a repeat of last year’s provincial decider, with a 1-23 to 1-20 win against already eliminated Waterford.

John Meyler’s side recovered from a disappointing first half to rally after the break, with Shane Kingston’s goal 10 minutes from time giving them the lead, closing out the win in injury time.

Meyler said they’ve plenty of work left to do, if they are to successfully defend their title.

Waterford legend Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh made his 74th and final Championship appearance in the defeat at Semple Stadium, which is a new record.

Manager Derek McGrath is also expected to depart, after five years leading the team.

Afterwards, he said he will take time before deciding on his future.

Roscommon have a slender lead against Galway, into the second half of their Connacht senior football final at Dr Hyde Park.

Kevin McStay’s side lead by 1-5 to 5 points, with Ciaran Murtagh registering the green flag for Roscommon in the opening half.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Donegal are cruising towards a third Ulster Senior Ladies Football title.

They’re now 5-17 to 2-8 in front against Armagh, into the final stages of this afternoon’s final in Enniskillen.

SOCCER



Mexico hold a surprise 1-0 lead against defending champions Germany in their World Cup Group F opener in Moscow.

The Mexicans deservedly took the lead on 35 minutes, Hirving Lozano driving the ball into the bottom corner.

They’re just getting their second half under way.

In Group E, Serbia made a winning start, grinding out a 1-0 win against Costa Rica in today’s opening game at the Samara Arena.

The winner came courtesy of AS Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov, who curled a stunning free kick into the top corner on 56 minutes.

Later tonight at seven, tournament favourites Brazil go up against Switzerland.

GOLF

It’s all to play for heading into the final round of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, with four players tied for the lead.

Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and defending champion Brooks Koepka are three over par, teeing off their final rounds just after seven o clock Irish time.

Officials have heavily watered the greens on course, after yesterday’s tough conditions drew criticism from players.

RUGBY

The Irish under 20s rugby side have signed off their 2018 World Championships with a win, ensuring they will be in the top tier competition next season.

Noel McNamara’s side were given a big scare against Japan, winning 39-33 to relegate their opponents.

Tommy O’Brien scored a late try to seal the win, after Jonny Stewart, Dan Sheehan and Peter Sylvester all crossed in the first half.

Harry Byrne kicked 19 points off the tee.

England’s disastrous tour of South Africa has taken another blow.

Number eight Billy Vunipola is returning home from the tour, after re-fracturing his arm.

He was forced off during the second Test defeat in Bloemfontein yesterday.

The Saracens forward broke the same arm in January – which ruled him out for over four months.