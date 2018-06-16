SOCCER

Denmark and Peru is underway in Group C at the World Cup.

Earlier France had some help from the Video Assistant Referee and goal line technology in their 2-1 win over Australia in the same group.





Antoine Griezmann scored fromt he penalty spot after a VAR review saw the officials award the spot kick.

Paul Pogba’s winner was given by goal line technology.

Iceland held on to secure a 1-all draw with Argentina in their first ever game at the finals.

Lionel Messi missed a second-half penalty for the Argentinia in Moscow.

In the late game, it’s Croatia against Nigeria.

RUGBY

Ireland under-20’s head-coach Noel McNamara has made six changes for their 11th-12th place play-off against Japan at the World Rugby under-20 Championship tomorrow morning.

Hooker Dan Sheehan will win his first cap with props Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier also coming into the front row.

Cormac Daly starts in the second row with Garryowen’s Jack Daly also coming into the pack.

Full-back Michael Lowry, who was called in as an injury replacement, starts at full-back in what will be his debut.

Earlier New Zealand were 26-13 winners over France while Conor O’Shea’s Italy edged out Japan 25-22.

GOLF

Dustin Johnson takes a four-shot lead into this evening’s third round at golf’s U-S Open.

The 2016 champion is four-under par after rounds of 69 and 67.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell all missed the cut.

McIlroy admits he was no-where near his best.

GAELIC GAMES

Waterford veteran Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh will make a landmark appearance tomorrow.

He’s been picked at wing-back on the Deise side for what will be his record 75th Championship game when face Cork in the Munster Hurling round-robin.

Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager Jamie Wall think Waterford will want to put in a big performance for Walsh and manager Derek McGrath

TENNIS

Andy Murray will face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios (pron: kee-ree-oss) in his first competitive tennis match in nearly a year.

It’s been confirmed that the two-time Wimbledon champion will play at next week’s Queen’s Club Championships – where he’ll make his comeback from a long-term hip injury.

Murray’s not played a serious match since losing in the quarter-finals at the All England Club last summer.

RACING

Robbie Power is targetting a return to the saddle at the Galway Races after undergoing surgery on an old shoulder injury.

Power says the operation ‘went well’ and he hopes to be back in around six weeks.

The seven-day Galway Festival gets underway on Monday July 30th.