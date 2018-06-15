SOCCER

Uruguay have picked up an opening win at the World Cup in Russia.

They scored a 90th minute winner against Egypt in their Group A match in Ekaterinburg – with Mohamed Salah injured and only on the bench.





Marcus Rashford’s trained with the England squad for the first time since they got to their World Cup training base in Russia.

He missed the first two days in Repino because of a knee injury – which has been described as a “niggle” by the Manchester United striker.

Rashford should now be in contention to face Tunisia on Monday.

All 23 players were involved in today’s session.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have confirmed the club-record signing of French striker Odsonne Edouard from Paris Saint-Germain.

The move’s understood to be worth 9-million-pounds.

He’s agreed a four-year deal in Glasgow – after spending last season on loan at Parkhead.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton has taken the Irish rugby team for his captain’s run ahead of tomorrow’s second test against Australia in Melbourne.

Ireland are hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 18-9 loss in Brisbane last weekend, which was the Grand Slam champions’ first defeat in 13 tests.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin football star Paul Flynn has been appointed the new chief executive of the Gaelic Players’ Association.

The five-time All-Ireland winner succeeds Dermot Earley, who stepped down earlier this year.

Flynn will take up the role in September and says he’s ‘proud and honoured’ to lead the G-P-A at a ‘time of enormous change and development for the game’.

Dublin under-20 forward James Madden could be heading to Australia.

A-F-L-dot-com claims that the Ballyboden St Enda’s clubman has been offered an international rookie contract by the Brisbane Lions.

Madden scored a goal in Dublin’s win over Westmeath at Parnell Park last week.

Ten Armagh players have been hit with suspensions ahead of their Ulster under-20 Football Final against Derry.

They’ve been banned for their part in a brawl following their win over Tyrone in the semis.

Armagh are expected to appeal the suspensions.