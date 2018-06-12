SOCCER

Real Madrid have confirmed that current Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui will take over at the Bernabeu after the World Cup.

The former Real goalkeeper will succeed Zinedine Zidane who stepped down after leading them to a third consecutive Champions League win.





Lopetegui’s been in charge of Spain for the past two seasons.

Kylian Mbappé has emerged as a doubt for France’s opening game at the World Cup.

The P-S-G forward was forced out of their training session today following a knock to the ankle in a challenge from Adil Rami.

France open their Group C campaign against Australia in Kazan on Saturday.

Cardiff City have begun building their squad for their return to the Premier League.

They’ve signed winger Josh Murphy from Norwich for a fee believed to be around 11-million pounds.

Murphy’s signed a 4-year deal at the Cardiff City Stadium.

BOXING

David Haye has announced his retirement from the sport.

A former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion, his final two fights were both defeats to Tony Bellew.

Bellew was one of only three men to beat Haye during his 32-fight career.