GAELIC GAMES

Netwatch Cullen Park has been confirmed as the venue for the second round qualifier meeting of Carlow and Tyrone.

The game will take place on Saturday the 23rd of this month.





Waterford’s reward for their first Championship win in seven-years is the visit of Monaghan to Fraher Field.

Mayo will travel to Semple Stadium for their meeting with Tipperary.

Markievicz Park hosts the clash of Sligo and Armagh,

Leitrim will face Louth in Carrick-on-Shannon.

While Longford will welcome Kildare to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

The meeting of Cavan and Down is yet to be given a venue.

The only qualifier to be played on Sunday the 24th will see Offaly welcome Clare to Tullamore.

A double fracture to the skull has ended the Championship campaign of Laois captain Stephen Attride.

The defender will miss the Leinster final with Dublin later this month after suffering the head injury in injury time of yesterday’s semi final win over Carlow.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has named an unchanged side for Sunday’s Connacht football final with Galway.

McStay has seen no reason to alter the starting fifteen that helped the Rossies to a comfortable semi final win over Leitrim last time out.

12 of the 15 started last year’s provincial final win over Galway.

BOXING

Ireland will leave the European Elite Women’s Championship with a pair of bronze medals.

Michaela Walsh has lost her featherweight semi final on points in a split decision to Russia’s Daria Abramova in Sofia.

Earlier, Kellie Harrington lost her lightweight semi final to 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Mira Potkonen.

SOCCER

Graham Potter is the new manager of Swansea City.

The former Stoke and West Brom defender has been in charge of Swedish side Ostersunds since 2011.

Swansea were relegated from the Premier League in May.

Patrick Vieira has landed his first coaching job in Europe.

The former Arsenal captain is leaving New York City in the MLS to become the new head coach at French side, Nice.

Vieira replaces Lucien Favre who left to become the new boss at Borussia Dortmund.

TENNIS

Sara Errani’s had her doping ban extended from two to 10 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The former French Open finalist was initially suspended in August last year – having tested positive for a chemical called letrozole.

Errani claims her mother’s breast cancer pills were dropped on a surface she was preparing food on.

CAS has accepted her reason – but has decided to increase her ban – two months of which have already been served.

RACING

Ireland’s champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins could saddle as many as six runners at Royal Ascot next week.

The 12-times champion trainer, who registered his 3,000th career win last week, has five victories to his credit at the Royal meeting that gets underway tomorrow (Tues) week. He has landed the Ascot Stakes three times and the Queen Alexandra twice and his Simenon won both staying races in 2012. This feat was almost matched by Thomas Hobson last summer as he won the Ascot Stakes on the Tuesday and finished second in the Queen Alexandra four days later.

Thomas Hobson, who was last seen finishing sixth in the Melbourne Cup last November, is this year set to go for Gold Cup glory alongside stable companion Max Dynamite, who was fourth in last month’s Yorkshire Cup.

Mullins said: “Hopefully we will have somewhere between three and six runners at Ascot. Max Dynamite and Thomas Hobson will probably go for the Ascot Gold Cup and if they ran into a place that would be terrific. The Ascot Stakes and Queen Alexandra have been lucky for us and we will have entries in those races, but we have not decided which will run in them yet.”

Mullins also scored at the meeting with Clondaw Warrior (2015 Ascot Stakes) and Pique Sous (2014 Queen Alexandra).

BASKETBALL

The Ireland senior men’s head coach, Pete Strickland and his assistant coach, Ioannis Liapakis, have today announced the final roster of 12 players who will go on to represent their country at this summer’s FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in San Marino.

The squad is a strong mixture of youth and experience, and has been announced following a three-day training camp in Dublin at the weekend.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Coach Strickland stated: “The devoted commitment shown this spring from each of our team members towards playing for Ireland has been complete and consistent. Ioannis and I look forward to coaching these unified players in tough international competition in the coming weeks.”

The team will now begin final preparations for the championships in San Marino, which will take place from June 26th to July 1st, and will play two international friendly games against Luxembourg in Cork as part of these preparations. The two-game series will tip off at the Mardyke Arena UCC, Cork on Friday, June 22nd at 7pm and on Saturday, June 23rd at 4pm.

Note to Editors: Please see the full team list below, with schedule and fixtures for the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.

The Ireland senior men’s team 2018:

Adrian O’Sullivan (Ballincollig, Cork)

Aidan Quinn (Belfast Star, Belfast)

Ciaran Roe (Pyrobel Killester, Dublin)

Jason Killeen (Black Amber Templeogue, Dublin)

Jordan Blount (University of Illinois, Chicago and Cork)

Keelan Cairns (Belfast Star, Belfast)

Lorcan Murphy (Black Amber Templeogue, Dublin)

Matt Kelly (UCD Marian, Dublin)

Michael Bonaparte (Black Amber Templeogue, Dublin)

Paul Freeman (Moycullen, Galway)

Taiwo Badmus (University of Virginia Wise, US and London, England)

Travis Black (Griffith College Swords Thunder, Dublin)