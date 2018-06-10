GAELIC GAMES

Dublin have beaten Longford to qualify for their 8th Leinster Football final in a row.

The Dubs led from the opening minute with Philly McMahon registering their first score.





Paul Mannion and Dean Rock bagged a goal each as the All-Ireland champions built up a 12 point lead at half time.

The All-Ireland champions then tacked on an additional 12 second half points as it finished Dublin 2-25 Longford 0-12.

Jim Gavin’s men will meet Laois in the provincial decider in 2 weeks time.

The O’Moore county defeated Carlow on a scoreline of 0-12 to 0-8 to advance to their first Leinster Final since 2007.

Laois manager, Kerry’s John Sugrue speaking to Midlands 103’s Jack Nolan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/johnsugrue.mp3

Donegal will play Fermanagh in the Ulster Football Championship Final.

Donegal progressed to their first decider since 2016 by beating Down by 2-22 to 1-12.

Louth will be among the names in the pot for tomorrow mornings All-Ireland qualifier second round draw.

The wee county secured their place in the draw by defeating London by 2-26 to 1-19.

Clare put on a spectacular second half performance to claim a 2 point win over Tipperary and knock the Premier County out of the All-Ireland Championship.

With 10 minutes left to play Tipp held a 5 point advantage as The Banner County trailed by 5 points with just 10 minutes left to play at Semple Stadium.

Ian Galvin’s late goal gave Clare a lifeline, with Peter Duggan then knocking over the final 2 points of the game as they secured a 1-23 to 1-21 victory.

Waterford also exited the championship following a heavy 2-26 to 1-16 defeat to Limerick.

The result marks their 3rd successive loss in the Munster hurling championship.

Kildare and London will contest the Christy Ring Cup Final on June 23rd in Croke Park.

The Lilywhites defeated Derry 3-18 to 2-13 to progress to the decider.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal’s the French Open tennis champion for an 11th time.

The defending champion retained his title with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the final in Paris.

No player has won the event on more occasions than Nadal – who’s only lost twice at Roland Garros since making his debut there in 2005.

SOCCER

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman’s been appointed as the new head coach of Hebei China Fortune.

He left Sunderland in April after they were relegated to League One – and as the club changed ownership.

Coleman replaces Manuel Pellegrini at the Chinese Super League side.

Pellegrini’s now in charge of West Ham.