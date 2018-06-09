RUGBY

Ireland are off to a losing start on their tour of Australia.

Joe Schmidt’s side were beaten 18-9 in Brisbane – in what’s their first defeat in 15 months.





A converted try from David Pocock sealed the win for the Wallabies in the 72nd minute.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt feels the result shows just how close the series is going to be:

===



TENNIS

World number one Simona Halep has won her first ever Grand Slam tennis title.

She came back from a set down to beat American Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the French Open.

The Romanian says todays victory is the realisation of a lifelong dream:

===

GAELIC GAMES

In the All Ireland Football qualifiers,

Goals from Shane Ryan, JJ Hutchinson and Joe Allen helped Waterford to a 3-14 to 1-18 win over Wexford this afternoon.

Kildare have knocked Derry out of the championship after beating them on a scoreline of 2-22 to 2-14

Pat Costello, KFM Commentator reviews Kildare v Derry

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pat-5.mp3

=

Last years Ulster champions Tyrone have just gotten their qualifier with Meath underway.

=

Three games get underway in an hours time.

Last years beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo travel to the Gaelic Grounds to face Limerick; Offaly meet Antrim; and Cavan go to Wicklow.

TEG Cusack Park hosts the meeting of Westmeath and Division 3 champions Armagh at 7.

===

In the Joe McDonagh Cup,

Westmeath and Carlow will contest next month’s Final.

Carlow have joined the Lake County in the decider with a 3-21 to 1-20 victory in their meeting at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Meath have been relegated to the Christy Ring Cup following their 3-23 to 14-point loss to Laois.

Antrim will play the Christy Ring winners in a promotion/relegation playoff.

===

In hurling,

Kilkenny and Wexford will go head to head in Nowlan Park for a place in the Leinster Final.

The winners will face Galway in the decider on July 1st.

Meanwhile, Galway face Dublin in their final game of the round robin section of the provincial championship at Pearse Stadium.

Both of those games throw in at 7.

===

BOXING

Kellie Harrington is through to the lightweight semi-finals at the European Women’s Boxing Championships in Bulgaria.

The Dubliner has got a split decision victory in her quarter-final against Iulia Tsyplakova and is now assured of at least a bronze medal.

Next up for Harrington is Finland’s Mira Potkonen, who beat Katie Taylor at the Rio Olympics.

===

GOLF

Shane Lowry is 3 under par heading on to the back 9 – The Offaly man has shot 2 birdies so far today at the St Jude Classic in Memphis

Padraig Harrington is level par through 15..

Seamus Power will resume from 6 under par at around 6:40 Irish time.

He’s 4 shots off the leader Dustin Johnson.