BOXING

Ireland’s Michaela Walsh will take home at least a bronze medal at the European Elite Women’s Championships.

The Irish feather secured her place in the semi-finals of the competition by defeating Helina Bruyevich on a split decision today.





Walsh will meet Russia’s Daria Amramova on Monday for a place in Tuesday’s gold medal match.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal remains on course for an eleventh French Open tennis title after easing into the final in Paris.

The defending champion beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

He’ll face Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s decider.

The Austrian reached his first Grand Slam final with a 7-5, 7-6, 6-1 victory over Italy’s world number 72 Marco Cecchinato.

SOCCER

Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract with Tottenham.

The striker – who’s captaining England at the World Cup – has agreed a deal to stay at Spurs until 2024.

Kane is the club’s leading goalscorer of all-time in the Premier League – and managed 41 goals in all competitions last season.

Liverpool have confirmed Emre Can will leave the Premier League club when his contract expires later this summer.

The midfielder’s been heavily linked with a move to Italian side Juventus (pron: you-ven-tuss).

He made his final appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s team in last month’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Defender Jon Flanagan will also be released.

Cork City have announced the signing of former Republic of Ireland international Damien Delaney.

The defender re-joins the club following a long spell in England, where he most recently played with Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The 36-year-old joins the club until the conclusion of the 2019 season.

He will join up with the squad for training next week, and will be eligible to play from July 1st.

There’ll be no more extra-time in the League Cup next season.

Matches that are level after 90 minutes will go straight to a penalty shoot-out.

Among the other changes, Video Assistant Referee technology will be used at all Premier League stadia in the competition.

RUGBY

The Irish Rugby team held their eve of match captain’s run this morning as the countdown continues to their opening summer test match against Australia in Brisbane

Peter O’Mahony will skipper the team in the absence of the injured Rory Best.

The Munster flanker says the battle of the back row will be key http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/POM-1.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Pat Gilroy has made three changes to his team for Dublin’s clash with the All-Ireland champions.

Dublin head to Pearse Stadium to face Galway in their final game in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship series.

Experienced forward duo Liam Rushe and Conal Keaney are left out as is injured forward Fergal Whitely.

Jake Malone moves from midfield to forward and he’s joined by Cian Boland and Cuala’s David Treacy making his first Championship start this year.

Tomás Connolly is brought into centre field.

BOXING

Tyson Fury’s weighed in over four stone heavier than his opponent ahead of the former world champion’s return to boxing.

To prove the point, he picked up Sefer Seferi during their head-to-head.

Tomorrow’s fight in Manchester will be Fury’s first heavyweight clash since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s championship leader Lewis Hamilton set the second fastest time in first practice ahead of the Canadian F1 Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver ended up behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – and just ahead of third placed Daniel Ricciardo.

Hamilton’s closest title rival Sebastian Vettel was fourth.

They go again later this evening.