SOCCER

Manchester United have moved a step closer to making their first signing of the summer.

Jose Mourinho’s side have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian centre midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.





It’s believed United will pay more than 50 million pounds to secure his signature, with a five year contract expected to be agreed.

Unai Emery has made his first signing as Arsenal manager.

They’ve announced the signing of experienced Swiss defender Stephan Lichsteiner, on what’s believed to be a one year contarct.

The 34 year old joins on a free transfer from Juventus, with whom he won seven league titles.

Lichsteiner has played 99 times for Switzerland, and is part of their World Cup squad.

Roma have been penalised by UEFA following crowd trouble at the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool.

European football’s governing body has fined the Italian side 50 thousand euro.

They’ve also been banned from selling tickets to their own fans for their next away game in UEFA competition, with a further game deferred.

Irish man Sean Cox sustained serious head injuries in an attack outside the ground before the game at Anfield, and remains in hospital.

Gianluigi Buffon has been banned for three matches by UEFA for his comments about referee Michael Oliver.

The Italian goalkeeper was sent off for dissent late in the second leg of Juventus’ Champions League quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid in April.

After the match, Buffon said the English official had “a bag of rubbish” rather than a heart.

Buffon played his last Juventus game in May after 17 years with the club.

The potential return of safe standing areas at the top levels of English football may be moving a step closer.

The Times is reporting the UK government is to commission a policy review of the law which makes all-seater venues compulsory in the highest divisions.

It’s understood talks have already begun with the Premier League, the EFL and fan groups.

The ban on standing areas was brought in after the Taylor report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster. [

RUGBY

Irish rugby head coach Joe Schmidt is expected to be choosing from a full deck for Saturday’s first test against Australia in Brisbane.

The squad held their first on-field session since arriving down under, with all 32 members of the squad taking a full part in training.

TENNIS

Unseeded Italian Marco Cecchinato is on course for a famous win at the French Open.

The 25 year old leads 12-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic by two sets in their Quarter final at Roland Garros.

The winner will face Dominic Thiem in the last four.

He reached a third French Open semi final in a row with a straight sets win against Germany’s second seed Alexander Zverev.

Zverev struggled with a hamstring injury throughout, with Thiem eventually winning 6-4 6-2 6-1.

In the women’s draw, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens have set up an All-American semi final

13th seed Keys secured her place in the semi finals for the very first time, beating Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putinseva, 7-6, 6-4.

Reigning US Open champion Stephens was a 6-3 6-1 winner against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.