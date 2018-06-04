TENNIS

Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open before her fourth-round match with Maria Sharapova because of an injury that leaves her doubtful for Wimbledon.

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion will have a scan to see how badly damaged her pectoral muscle is.





Williams says it’s made it impossible for her to compete today http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/serena.mp3

10-time winner Rafael Nadal’s breezed through to the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The defending champion beat Maximilian Marterer in straight sets at Roland Garros – 6-3, 6-2, 7-6.

Nadal’s yet to drop a set in Paris this year.

SOCCER

Cork City have beaten Derry City 4-2 to move to the summit of the S-S-E Airticity League Premier Division.

The defending champions had gone 2-nil up at Turner’s Cross with strikes in either half from Karl Sheppard but Derry equalised through Ronan Curtis and Ronan Hale.

Kieran Sadlier and Graham Cummins both scored inside the last 20-minutes for for Cork, who go a point above Dundalk at the top of the table.

Mohamed Salah’s been included in Egypt’s World Cup squad.

The Liverpool forward suffered a shoulder injury in their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid – and went off the pitch in tears.

He’ll join up with his national team in Russia on Saturday – ahead of their first group match against Uruguay on the 15th.

Peru’s captain’s been named in their World Cup squad after his 14-month drugs ban was temporarily lifted.

Paolo Guerrero’s being allowed to play while he appeals against the suspension.

The striker tested positive for cocaine last year.

John O’Shea looks set to play in the SkyBet Championship again next season.

The 37-year-old defender is reportedly close to agreeing a one-year deal to join Reading.

O’Shea’s contract with Sunderland expires in the coming days.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s two wins from two for Dublin in this year’s Eirgrid Leinster under-20 Football Championship.

They’ve beaten Westmeath by 2-16 to 1-13 at Parnell Park.

Laois edged out Wicklow by 1-14 to 1-13, Meath were 2-11 to 1-13 victors over Kildare, Carlow beat Louth by 5-11 to 3-15 while Wexford were 3-13 to 2-9 winners against Longford.

RUGBY

New Zealand-native Daniel Soper has been appointed Ulster’s new skills coach.

He’s joins head-coach Dan McFarland and defence coach Jared Payne at the Sportsground next season.

The 41-year-old will continue to be involved at the club Banbridge.

RACING

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh is the most likely next port of call for Masar following his heroics at Epsom on Saturday.

A brilliant winner of the Craven Stakes at Newmarket, the son of New Approach then finished third behind red-hot Investec Derby favourite Saxon Warrior in the 2000 Guineas.

Winning jockey Charlie Appleby says the Irish Derby is the ‘obvious place to go’ next.