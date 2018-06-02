RACING

Masar has powered to victory under William Buick in the Investec Derby at Epsom, providing trainer Charlie Appleby with a first victory in the race.

Re-hot favourite Saxon Warrior could finish only fourth under Ryan Moore after not getting a perfect run through the race.





Second went to Dee Ex Bee for Mark Johnston and Silvestre De Sousa, with runaway Dante Stakes winner Roaring Lion third.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell’s six shots off the lead after three rounds of golf’s Italian Open.

McDowell’s level-par round of 71 sees him sit at 10-under into the final day.

Lee Slattery has a one shot lead at 16-under after a round of 62.

A four-under par round of 67 sees Wicklow’s Paul Dunne go into tomorrow’s final round at 8-under.

Padraig Harrington’s seven-under after shooting 69 today.

RUGBY

Ireland under-20s head coach Noel McNamara has made five changes from their loss to France ahead of tomorrow’s World Championship match against South Africa.

Cormac Daly starts in the second-row, Jonny Stewart and Conor Dean start at scrum-half and out-half, with James Hume coming into the centre.

While Sean O’Brien comes in on the wing.

SOCCER

Limerick F-C’s players have been told they are free to leave the club.

Goalkeeper Brendan Clarke has confirmed to the Limerick Leader that they’ve not been paid wages since April.

The players and coaching staff were called to a meeting ahead of last night’s draw with Bohemians where club officials informed them that the money was not there to pay their wages for May.

Clake added that the club then told the players that they won’t stand in their way if they seek new clubs.

TENNIS

Defending men’s champion Rafa Nadal is into the fourth round of the French Open tennis.

The 10-time former champion has won in straight sets against Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

2016 women’s champion Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sharapova and Fabio Fognini have all booked their places in the last-16.

World number one Simona Halep’s into the fourth round as she continues her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title.

The Romanian beat German Andrea Petkovic in straight sets – 7-5, 6-love.

She’ll face Belgium’s Elise Mertens next – who knocked out British number two Heather Watson earlier in the competition.