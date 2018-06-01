SOCCER

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he “doesn’t know” what’s going to happen “tomorrow” – as he’s linked with the Real Madrid manager’s job.

It’s after Zinedine Zidane quit the Champions League winners.





Pochettino says life’s “very short” – and he’s focusing on enjoying every day.

He signed a new five-year deal at Spurs last week.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says he’s yet to pick his starting 11 for tomorrow’s international friendly with the U-S-A at the Aviva Stadium.

He’s confirmed that John O’Shea will skipper the side in his 118th and final game for his country.

Striker Shane Long looks set to miss the match after sitting out today’s training session with a knee injury but Harry Arter and Derrick Williams rejoined the group.

Long's absence could open the chance for Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke to start – and O'Neill says the forward has settled in well with the squad

Belgium’s World Cup squad seems to have been accidently revealed by a TV advert.

A local broadcaster’s shown footage of mattresses being loaded up for delivery to the team base – each one’s labelled with a name.

If the advert’s right then Watford defender Christian Kabasele and former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj are among the five players to be cut from the initial 28.

The squad was due to be announced on Monday.

Wolves have re-signed Benik Afobe on a permanent deal.

He’s rejoined from Bournemouth for around 12-and-a-half-million pounds.

The striker moved back to the club on loan in January and helped them win the Championship to clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Bournemouth signed him from Wolves for 10-million pounds in 2016.

Paul Heckingbottom’s been sacked as Leeds boss.

He was only appointed by the Championship side in February, leaving Barnsley to take the job.

Heckingbottom won four of his 16 games in charge.

Leeds are now looking for their 12th permanent manager since February 2012.

The English League’s longest-serving manager’s left his job.

Paul Tisdale had been in charge of Exeter for the last 12 years.

He’d been on a rolling contract but in 2016 the supporters’ trust that owns the club served notice on his deal after a poor run of form.

Since then, Exeter have lost successive League Two play-off finals.

League One club Shrewsbury have appointed John Askey as their new manager.

He’s left Macclesfield after winning promotion to the Football League.

Shrewsbury missed out on a place in the Championship by losing in the play-off final – their boss Paul Hurst then moved to Ipswich.

GAELIC GAMES

The Gaelic Players Association have criticised the delay in paying 2017 governement grants to inter-county players because they’ve not signed up to Sport Ireland’s new drug-testing measures.

It would see testers enabled to take blood and urine samples from players at their home addresses.

In a statement, G-P-A C-E-O Seamus Hickey says it’s ‘unfathomable’ that Sport Ireland would see testing outside of training sessions as necessary.

Conal Keaney is back in the Dublin hurling team for Sunday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship showdown with Offaly at Parnell Park.

The veteran Ballyboden St Enda’s player has recovered from a shoulder injury and has been picked at centre-half-forward by manager Pat Gilroy.

Bill O’Carroll drops to the bench.

The winners of Sunday’s game will remain in the Leinster Senior Championship in 2019.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell’s the joint clubhouse leader on day two of golf’s Italian Open.

The former U-S Open champion shot a second successive round of 66 today to move to 10-under par, to join Rafa Cabrera Bello at the summit of the leaderboard.

Padraig Harrington’s five-under into the weekend while Paul Dunne’s 4 under.



TENNIS

12-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic is into the last-16 at the French Open.

He’s battled past Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Second seed Alexander Zverev won in five sets against Damir Dzumhur.

The German had to save match point before coming from 2-1 down.

He eventually won 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6. 7-5.

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki’s into the French Open fourth round – after an easy win over home player Pauline Parmentier.

She came out on top 6-love, 6-3 at Roland Garros.

The world number two’s down to play Russian Daria Kasatkina next

There were also wins for Kei Nishikori and Fernando Verdasco in the men’s and Madison Keys, Mihaela Buzarnescu and Barbora Strycova in the women’s draw.

RACING

Jockey Donnacha O’Brien’s landed his second Classic winner of the season as Forever Together got off the mark in style by landing the Investec Oaks.

Forever Together is trained by Donnacha’s father Aidan at Ballydoyle.

Cracksman has won his third Group One in-a-row but he needed every yard of the mile and a half trip to get past Salouen in the Coronation Cup.

The son of Frankel has been expected to be an easy winner in the race.