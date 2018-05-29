GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A have confirmed the dates, venues and throw in times for the first round of the All Ireland Football qualifiers.

Last year runners up Mayo will meet Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds at 6 o’clock on Saturday June the 9th.





Wicklow and Cavan will meet in Aughrim at the same time, as will Offaly and Antrim in Tullamore.

Wexford and Waterford will go head to head at Wexford Park at 2 o’clock.

Owenbeg has been named as the venue for the match between Derry and Kildare, which will start at 3.00.

Navan will host the game between Meath and Tyrone but the start time has yet to be confirmed.

The match between London and Louth will be played in Ruislip on the following day, with a 2 o’clock throw in time.

TENNIS

Defending champion Rafa Nadal is safely through to the second round of the French Open tennis.

Having led by two sets overnight, the Spaniard took the third set this afternoon on a tie-break against Italy’s Simone Bolelli.

Nadal, who is chasing his 11th title at Roland Garros, says he he’s come through a stiff test http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/nadal.mp3

Serena Williams has booked her place in the second round.

Playing in a Grand Slam for the first time since January 2017, the three-time winner at Roland Garros has defeated Kristyna Pliskova 7-6, 6-4.

Men’s third seed Marin Cilic, 2016 women’s champion Garbine Muguruza and two-time winner Maria Sharapova are also through to round two.

SOCCER

Shaun Williams has left the Republic of Ireland squad to prepare for his wedding.

The Millwall midfielder made his debut in last night’s 2-nil defeat to France in Paris.

John O’Shea has linked up with the group ahead of his 118th and final cap against the U-S-A this Saturday.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Michael Bisping – the only British fighter to have won a UFC title – has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts at 39.

He made history when he won the middleweight honour in 2016 by beating Luke Rockhold.

Bisping says he’s had issues with both of his eyes since he was kncoked out by Kelvin Gastelum last November.