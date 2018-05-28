RUGBY

Brive have signed former Ireland centre Stuart Olding.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the French club who are set to play in the second flight next season following relegation from the Top-14.





Olding had been without a club since his contract was revoked by Ulster and the I-R-F-U in March.

Brive recently appointed former Ulster and Lions lock Jeremy Davidson as their new coach.

Siya Kolisi will become the first black Test captain of the South Africa rugby team.

The flanker replaces injured Warren Whiteley for a three-Test series against England next month.

SOCCER

Mo Salah says he’s ‘confident’ he can play in the World Cup with Egypt – despite suffering a shoulder injury in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat.

The Reds’ 44-goal top scorer was forced off midway through the first half of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid due to the problem sustained in a tangle with Sergio Ramos.

Salah’s tweeted to say he’s a ‘fighter’ and is ‘confident’ he’ll be back in time for the World Cup.

Leo Messi says he’s “increasingly sure” he won’t ever play for another European club than Barcelona.

The Argentina star, who has scored a club record 552 goals for the Spanish champions, says he’d only consider a return to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys when his current contract ends in 2021.

Messi says a move away from the Nou Camp would be to Newells and ‘nowhere else’.

Coventry have secured an immediate return to the third tier of English football.

Having been relegated last year, they beat Exeter 3-1 in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

Paul Tisdale’s Exeter have missed out on promotion in the match for the second year running.

RACING

Saxon Warrior heads the 14 horses declared for Saturday’s Investec Derby at Epsom.

He stretched his unbeaten record to four in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has seven remaining entries in all as he chases a joint-record seventh Derby success.

While Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial winner Hazapour will represent Dermot Weld.

GAELIC GAMES

A-I-B have extended their sponsorship of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship until the end of the 2023.

The financial institution will also remain as title sponsors of the All-Ireland Club Championships in gaelic football, hurling and camogie.

(1900 start in all games)

The Eirgrid Leinster under-20 Football Championship gets underway this evening with five gamed down for decision at 7pm.

Dublin, who won the last All-Ireland under-21 title last season, travel to Pearse Park to face Longford.

Westmeath go up against Wexford in Mullingar, neighbours Kildare and Laois clash in Newbridge.

Wicklow host Meath and Offaly go to Carlow.

TENNIS

Former champion Stan Wawrinka’s suffered a shock first round exit at the French Open tennis.

Last year’s runner-up and 23rd seed was beaten in five sets by Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Novak Djokovic is through to the second round after a straight sets – 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 – victory over Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil.

Women’s eighth seed Petra Kvitova came back from a set down to beat Veronica Cepede Royg 3-6. 6-1. 7-5.

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki won in straight sets against Danielle Rose Collins.

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka was beaten 7-5, 7-5 by Katerina Siniakova.

GOLF

Justin Rose is up to number three in the world golf rankings after winning the Fort Worth Invitational.

The three-shot victory is his ninth success on the PGA Tour – equalling Sir Nick Faldo’s record for most wins by an Englishman on the circuit.

Rory McIlroy’s up to 6th after his second place finish at the B-M-W P-G-A Championship at Wentworth.

CYCLING

Chris Froome says controversy surrounding an adverse drug test hasn’t been a distraction at cycling’s Giro D’Italia.

He now holds all three Grand Tour titles.

Froome is still facing a potential ban over a urine sample he returned at last year’s Vuelta, which showed twice the permitted amount of the asthma drug, Salbutamol.

PARALYMPICS

Paralympic champion Eoghan Clifford has announced his retirement from international competition.

The Galway cyclist won gold in the C-3 class road time trial at the Rio games in 2016.

He also landed four World Titles, and six World Cup gold medals in a glittering four year career.

Clifford says it feels the ‘right time to finish’ and that he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

U-F-C president Dana White is ‘confident’ that Conor McGregor will take a fight against lightweight title-holder Khabib Nurmagomedov before the end of the year.

White has revealed that he’ll hold talks with McGregor in Las Vegas in the coming weeks to discuss his future with the organisation.