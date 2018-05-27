GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary have staged a monumental comeback to earn a draw in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash against Cork.

Trailing by 1-15 to 1-6 at half time, Michael Ryan’s men rallied in the second half to put the Rebels against the ropes.





A goal from Noel McGrath in the second half was part of the catalyst as The Premier drew level with 10 minutes remaining.

Cork weathered the storm to go three points clear in the closing minutes, but Tipperary staged another comeback to leave Semple Stadium with a share of the spoils.

2-20 to 1-23 the final score in Thurles.

Carlow’s meteoric rise up the Leinster Football ranks has continued this afternoon.

Turlough O’Brien’s men have moved into the semi finals after a stunning 2-14 to 1-10 win over Kildare in the quarter final.

Kildare’s Eanna O’Connor, from Kerry, had a penalty saved by Robbie Molloy.

They’ll play Laois in the last 4.

GOLF

Francesco Molinari has won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Italian hit a blemish-free round of 68 to finish two shots clear of Rory McIlroy on 17 under par

Back-to-back birdies on the final two holes weren’t enough for the Ulsterman, who shot a 2-under par round of 70.

Graeme McDowell carded a 4-under par final round to finished the tournament on 9 under, with Shane Lowry a shot further back.

RACING

Alpha Centuri has won the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

FORMULA ONE

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo has won the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Australian started from pole position, and fought off the challenge of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes.

TENNIS

Men’s fourth seed Gregor Dimitrov has got his French Open campaign off to a winning start.

The 27 year old easily dispatched Egyptian Mohamed Safwat in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Australian Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the tournament due to an elbow injury.

He was due to face compatriot Bernard Tomic tomorrow.