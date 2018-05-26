GOLF

Rory McIlroy has had a poor 3rd round at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentwort

The Northern Irishman started the day with a 3 shot lead but he had a terrible front 9 which included a double bogey and he’s now on 11 under, 2 shots off the lead held by Francesco Molinari





Shane Lowry finished up on 6 under after a round of 70

While

Greame McDowell is 2 over for the day and 4 under for the tournament

=====

RUGBY

Leinster will look to add the Pro 14 title to their European Cup this evening when they face the defending champions Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium

Isa Nacewa captains the blues in what will be his final appearance for the side,

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 6 o’clock.

=====

SOCCER



Liverpool have the chance to win a 6th European Cup and a first since 2005 this evening in Kiev.

Real Madrid stand in their way as they look to lift the European Cup for an unprecedented 13th time.

Kick off is at 7:45pm.

Liverpool fans are already gathering in the Ukraine capital of Kiev ahead of this evening’s Champions League final.

Hundreds of supporters have been stranded after four flights were cancelled ahead of the match against Real Madrid.

In the SkyBet Championship,

A place in the top flight of English football is on offer at Wembley this evening

Aston Villa and Fulham go head to head in the final of the Chamioship playoffs at 5

====

GAELIC GAMES

There are two provincial football semi finals down for decision later today.

Tipperary and Cork meet in Thurles at 7pm for a place in the Munster decider.

Roscommon will reach their 3rd successive provincial final if they beat Leitrim in Carrick on Shannon at 5:30

The first of the Leinster Football Championships quarter finals is just about to throw in between Westmeath and Laois

In Ulster,

It’s Down against Antrim at 7 in Páirc Esler

The winners will face either Derry or Donegal in the final four.

And

In Round 3 of The Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

It’s Offaly against Wexford, at 7pm

====

RACING

There’s been a shock in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at The Curragh

Romanised has won for Shane Foley and Ken Condon at 25/1

The beaten favourite was Elarqam who finished 6th

====

FORMULA 1

Daniel Ricciardo is on pole position for the Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver will have Sebastian Vettel alongside him on the front row, with world championship leader Lewis Hamilton third.

====