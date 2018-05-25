GOLF

Rory McIlroy believes today’s second round at the PGA Championship in Wentworth is one of the best he’s played all year.

The Holywood native shot a bogey-free round of 65 this afternoon.





He now holds the clubhouse lead on 12 under par.

Graeme McDowell has finished his second round on 6 under par, Shane Lowry is a further two shots back.

CYCLING

The top two remain unchanged on Ras Tailteann.

Cyrille Thiery of Switzerland has retained the leader’s yellow jersey by 10 seconds from Luuc Bugter.

Today’s stage was won by Sean McKenna.

SOCCER

Sunderland have confirmed Jack Ross as their new manager.

He moves from St Mirren on a two-year contract, having just won promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Ross takes over a side which has suffered back-to-back relegations – and they’ll play in League One next season.

RACING

Lah Ti Dar, the hot favourite for next Friday’s third classic, the Investec Oaks, is out of the race.

CYCLING

An extraordinary stage 19 has taken Chris Froome into the overall lead for cycling’s Giro d’Italia.

Fellow British cyclist Simon Yates, who had the pink jersey for two weeks, is now completely out of contention.

Froome took the stage victory in a summit finish in Bardonecchia – putting him 40-seconds ahead of last year’s winner Tom Dumoulin in the general classification.

He’s trying to become just the third cyclist to win three Grand Tours in a row.