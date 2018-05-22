GOLF

Graeme McDowell and Padraig Harrington have been confirmed as European vice captains for September’s Ryder Cup in Paris.

Also announced today as part of Thomas Bjorn’s backroom team are tournament veterans Lee Westwood and Luke Donald, with Robert Karlsson confirmed as Bjorn’s first assistant.





Harrington says it’s good to be working with someone he’s known a long time http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ryder.mp3

RUGBY

Declan Kidney has been confirmed as the new Director of Rugby at London Irish.

The 2009 Grand Slam-winning coach has been serving as the club’s technical consultant in March, and has impressed the club’s hierarchy.

The exiles were relegated to the Championship in the season just past, but Kidney is confident they can get promoted back to the Premiership at their first attempt.

Les Kiss continues to work with Kidney as their head coach.

SOCCER

Lucien Favre has been confirmed as the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund.

The 60-year old guided Nice to a third place finish in his first season in charge at the Ligue 1 side, but resigned after they finished 8th this past term.

CYCLING

Simon Yates has seen his lead in the Giro d’Italia cut in half.

Rohan Dennis won today’s time trial, but Yates’ main rival for the pink jersey Tom Dumoulin was third.

Yates’ lead over Dumoulin has now been cut to 56-seconds.

BOXING

Eric Molina has been banned from the sport for two years for failing a drugs test.

The American heavyweight tested positive for a banned steroid following his December 2016 loss to Anthony Joshua.

Molina has fought twice since, but won’t be available again until late October 2019.