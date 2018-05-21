GAELIC GAMES

Rena Buckley has confirmed her retirement from inter-county action.

The dual star won 18 All Ireland titles across two codes in a dazzling career with Cork.





Buckley won 11 All Ireland Football titles, and seven with the Camogie side and is still just 31.

Over the weekend, Buckley told the Independent she wanted to give more time to the people in her life.

RUGBY

Munster pair Jean Kleyn and Rhys Marshall will both undergo surgery in the off-season.

Kleyn requires an operation on an ankle injury.

While hooker Marshall needs surgery on his shoulder.

Jack O’Donoghue’s hopes of making the Ireland tour to Australia look to have been dashed.

The back row has been sent for a scan and will see a knee specialist after being taken off during Saturday’s Pro 14 semi final loss to Leinster.

Leinster hope to have Jonathan Sexton fit again for Saturday’s Pro 14 final with the Scarlets.

The out-half missed Saturday’s semi final win over Munster with a calf injury.

Isa Nacewa is being given every opportunity to recover from a calf injury of his own ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Aviva.

But Henshaw looks like missing out yet again with the same knee injury sustained in the Champions Cup final win over Racing.

SOCCER

Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the friendlies with France and the USA.

Manager Martin O’Neill is without Darron Randolph, Keiren Westwood and Rob Elliot for the two games.

Colin Doyle started yesterday’s testimonial draw with Celtic.

Supple impressed O’Neill when the manager watched Bohs’ defeat to Dundalk on Friday.

Derby have confirmed that their manager Gary Rowett has asked for permission to speak to Stoke City about their managerial vacancy.

Stoke sacked Paul Lambert at the weekend following their relegation to the Championship.

Rowett only signed a new contract with Derby in January, and led them to the Championship playoff semi finals.

But Stoke have made it clear they are willing to pay the 1-point-8 million compensation necessary to free Rowett from his contract.

RACING

A vet who has worked with Willie Mullins for the past decade has been charged with passing on inside information.

Tim Brennan is accused of informing his brother about an injury sustained by favourite Faugheen prior to his withdrawl from the 2016 Cheltenham Festival.

Brennan’s brother Michael is accused of using the information to his advantage in the betting market.

Mullins is not involved in the case brought by the B-H-A and there’s no suggestion he or his yard were aware of the Brennans’ actions.

Aidan O’Brien is likely to run 3 in the first domestic classic of the season on Saturday.

Gustav Klimt will be among his representatived when the Curragh hosts the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh.