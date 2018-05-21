GAELIC GAMES

Cork have beaten Clare in their Munster senior hurling championship round robin game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

They won 2-23 to 1-21.





Limerick earlier took the scalp of Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Shannonsiders came home 1-23 to 2-14 in front.

Barry Murphy’s late goal sealed the win for the home team.

In the Leinster senior hurling championship round robin, late scores by Rory O’Connor and Harry Kehoe gave Wexford a 22 points to 2-14 win over Dublin at Wexford Park.

It ended Kilkenny 2-19 Offaly 1-13 at Nowlan Park.

Liam Blanchfield scored a late goal to seal it for the Cats for the second week running.

Monaghan lead Tyrone by 1-11 to 12 points in their Ulster senior football championship quarter final at Healy Park in Omagh, which had a delayed throw in.

Vinny Corey with the goal that has the Farney just ahead.

MOTORSPORT

Thierry Neuville was victorious in WRC Vodafone Rally Portugal.

Elfyn Evans took second, 40 seconds behind, with Teemu Suninen third.

Craig Breen was 7th while Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle exited the Rally on Saturday.

SOCCER

A Republic of Ireland selection and Celtic played out a 2-2 draw in Scott Brown’s testimonial at Parkhead.

Preston’s Alan Browne and Bristol City’s Callum O’Dowda scored for Martin O’Neill’s men – Leigh Griffiths and Patrick Roberts got the goals for the Bhoys.

RUGBY

Ulster are going to be playing European Champions Cup rugby next season.

They defeated the Ospreys 35-17 in their Pro 14 play off at Kingspan Stadium.

Craig Gilroy scored two tries.

RACING

On a day where the action at Naas was brought to a premature end due to safety concerns over the slipperiness of the home bend, Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore completed a treble from just five races.

Sioux Nation landed the Group 3 Goffs Lacken Stakes, Broadway took the opening Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Maiden and Sergei Prokofiev was far too good for his rivals in the Coolmore War Command Rochestown Stakes.

All of the Ballydoyle-trained winners were short-priced favourites and were Coolmore-owned. Indeed, all look to have big racing careers ahead of them and looked thoroughly impressive in recording their respective wins on Sunday.

Jessica Harrington sent out a treble from her Moone-based yard. Two of the winners were recorded at Naas while Jetez won a maiden hurdle down south at Limerick.

Brother Bear, a high-class two-year-old last season, got back to winning ways for the stable in the Owenstown Stud Stakes. Ridden by Colm O’Donoghue, the Mill House LLC-owned colt won easily and could be Royal Ascot bound now for the Jersey Stakes.

The other Naas winner came when Servalan, ridden by Seamie Heffernan, led home stablemate Chicas Amigas in the Coolmore Listed Fillies Sprint. Both fillies are Royal Ascot bound.

Veteran Carlow trainer Tom Foley does not visit the winner’s enclosure as often as he once did, and neither does his lightly-raced veteran All About Alfie, but they got it right on Sunday as they landed the Follow Limerick Racecourse On Twitter Handicap Hurdle.

Ridden by Eamon Corbett, the son of Antonius Pius got the better of a real scrap from the final flight with the Mark Bolger-ridden Ciankyle, but eventually prevailed by a head to win for the first time in well over two years.