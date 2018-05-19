GAELIC GAMES

It’s two wins from three games for Carlow in hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.

They’ve beaten basement side Meath by 21-points to 1-14 at Netwatch Cullen Park.





Leaders into the weekend Antrim suffered a 1-20 to 1-19 defeat to Laois at Dunloy.

It’s Laois’ first victory in this year’s competition.

RUGBY

Leinster will face champions Scarlets in the final of rugby union’s Pro14 after narrowly beating Munster.

They won 16-15 in Dublin, resisting a second-half fightback having led by seven points at the break.

Ross Lindsay reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftrugby.mp3

MOTORSPORT

Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle went off on stage 12 of WRC Vodafone Rally Portugal and were forced to retire.

They were 7th at the time.

Thierry Neuville leads after 14 stages, by 28 seconds from Elfyn Evans.

Craig Breen is 7th.

SOCCER

Celtic have won the Scottish Cup and become the first team to claim back-to-back domestic trebles in Scotland.

They beat Motherwell 2-nil in the final at Hampden Park thanks to first-half goals from Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham.

Brendan Rodgers has now won all six Scottish competitions he’s entered since becoming Celtic manager in the summer of 2016.

Robert McElroy reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/celticsdoubletreble.mp3

Peterborough goalkeeper Conor O’Malley, Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams and Preston North End striker Callum Robinson have been included in an 18 man Republic of Ireland squad to face Celtic in Scott Brown’s testimonial tomorrow.

Shamrock Rovers’ Graham Burke will also join up with the squad after their game against Sligo Rovers this evening.

Liverpool’s Emre Can appears close to leaving the Premier League club.

The chief executive of Italian champions Juventus says they expect to announce the signing of the German midfielder later this month.

Can’s contract is due to expire in the summer.

CYCLING

Tour de France cycling champion Chris Froome’s won stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia.

But his fellow Briton Simon Yates wasn’t far behind and has now stretched his overall lead to a minute and 24 seconds.

Froome had been struggling up to this point, and despite his impressive ride up Monte Zoncolan he isn’t in contention to challenge for victory in the race itself.

RACING

Aidan O’Brien’s genius knows no bounds and the decision to drop Rhododendron back to a mile in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury paid off as the filly pulled out just enough to beat last year’s runner-up Lightning Spear.

In a pulsating finish, Rhododendron, the 100-30 favourite, responded generously to Ryan Moore’s urgings to get the verdict by a short head.

Runner-up to Enable in the Epsom Oaks over 1m4f last year, the versatile and adaptable Rhododendron had previously shown her liking for a mile when running away with the Fillies’ Mile as a juvenile, but her only Group 1 victory last year came over 1m2f in the Prix de L’Opera.

Rhododendron, who had finished fourth behind star colt Cracksman on her return over in the Prix Ganay, was made 3-1 favourite (from 7-1) for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot with Paddy Power.

BOXING

(Starts around 2200)

Belfast’s Carl Frampton will be a keen viewer of tonight’s all British world title fight in Leeds.

Lee Selby of Wales defends his IBF featherweight belt against England’s Josh Warrington at Elland Road.

Frampton’s in line to fight the winner at Windsor Park in August.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal’s beaten one of his great tennis rivals to reach the Italian Open final.

He won 7-6, 6-3 against Novak Djokovic.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion will face Marin Cilic or Alexander Zverev for the title.