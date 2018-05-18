CYCLING

Sam Bennett has claimed a 2nd place finish on the 13th Stage of the Giro D’Italia.

The Waterford man finished behind the winner Elia Viviani, who rode to victory in a time of 3 hours 56 minutes and 25 seconds.





Yesterday, Bennett clinched his second stage victory to become the first Irish man to win multiple stages at the same Grand Tour since 1988.

Bennett remains in second place in the points classification.

Britain’s Simon Yeats has retained the leader’s pink jersey and holds a 47-second lead over Tom Dumoulin.

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Roome has slipped back to 12th overall.

SOCCER

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says they’ll leave it to the last moment to decide whether Romelu Lukaku will be fit for tomorrow’s FA Cup final.

The Belgium striker’s missed his club’s last three Premier League games after suffering an ankle injury in the victory over Arsenal last month.

Mourinho’s confirmed fellow forward Anthony Martial is available to face Chelsea at Wembley.

Paul Lambert has left his position as Stoke manager by mutual consent.

The former Aston Villa, Blackburn and Norwich boss took over in January but wasn’t able to prevent the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

In a statement, the club says a replacement will be appointed as soon as possible – in order to give the new manager time to prepare for the Championship.

West Brom have appointed Darren Moore as their head coach following relegation from the Premier League.

He’d taken temporary charge at the beginning of April after Alan Pardew was sacked.

Moore, a former defender at the club, enjoyed an unbeaten run last month – but wasn’t able to prevent their drop into the Championship.

Steve McLaren is the new manager of QPR.

The former England boss succeeds Ian Holloway.

He’s agreed a two-year deal with the Championship side.

FIFA says it’s got no comment to make on Michel Platini’s claim “trickery” was used to make sure France and Brazil couldn’t meet until the final of the 1998 World Cup.

Football’s governing body says the draw proceedings were made public at the time.

The two countries were placed so that if both won their groups, they’d stay apart.

That’s also happened at other tournaments.

The disgraced former UEFA boss made the comments on French radio.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin senior hurling manager Pat Gilroy has made one enforced change to his team for their trip to Wexford.

Conal Keaney was injured in the opening Leinster Championship round robin defeat to Kilkenny last weekend.

He’s replaced at centre forward by Setanta club man Fiontán McGibb.

The Dublin management team haven’t confirmed whether regular free taker David Treacy has recovered from a hamstring injury to take his place among the subs.

Wexford and Dublin throw in at Wexford Park at 3pm on Sunday.