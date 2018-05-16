Soccer

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s going to the World Cup in Russia.

The uncapped teenager’s the surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s 23-man England squad – with Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Manchester City winger Fabian Delph also included.

The squad in full:

Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Ashley Young, Gary Cahill, John Stones Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Fabian Delph, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling.

Sam Allardyce has been sacked as Everton manager after just over six months in charge.

The former England boss helped guide them away from battling against Premier League relegation to finish 8th this season.

The changes at Everton continue at pace.

They’ve appointed Marcel Brands as their new Director of Football, replacing Steve Walsh.

He’s previously held similar roles in Holland with PSV Eindhoven and A-Z Alkmaar.

Brands’ appointment comes mere hours after the club sacked Sam Allardyce after just six-months in charge of the club.

And it’s thought that Brands and new chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale will select the club’s new manager.

West Ham have begun the search for a new manager after deciding to let David Moyes go.



Lyon is the venue for tonight’s Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Marseille.

The Spanish side are aiming to the lift the trophy for the third time this decade, but manager Diego Simeone will be in the stands due to a touchline ban.

Marseille are appearing in their first European final since 2005.

They have injury concerns over captain Dimitri Payet.

The former West Ham star is said to be suffering with a muscular problem, but was shown training with the rest of the squad yesterday.

Kick off is at 7.45.

GAA

The crisis in Offaly football shows no signs of abating.

A number of senior players are believed to have withdrawn from the panel in the wake of Sunday’s Leinster Championship defeat to Wicklow.

Tensions ran high between players and the management of Stephen Wallace throughout Sunday’s loss at O’Moore Park.

Although, Nigel Dunne has denied reports he attempted to leave the ground at half-time having been substituted in the first half.

Cycling

The teams for next weeks Rás Tailteann have been announced today.

The race is once again coming to the county

Stage 3 TUESDAY Tipperary to Listowel

Stage 4 WEDNESDAY Listowel to Glengarriffe via Molls Gap

There are a total of 31 Teams representing 9 Nations. 12 International & Professional Teams from

Ireland

Britian

Germany

Netherlands

Switzerland

USA

& WALES

19 COUNTY TEAMS of which 2 are from Kerry.

KERRY / KILLARNEY TEAM

Marcus Treacy

Richard Maes

Conor Kissane

John Brosnan

Patrick Clifford.

Manager Joe O Shea.

KERRY / TRALEE MANOR WEST TEAM

Cathal Moynihan

Cormac Daly

Eugene Moriarty

Lee Masters

Paul Kennedy

Manager Daithi Creedon.

It was announced today that Europcar, global leaders in car hire, was today unveiled as official partner to the 2018 Rás Tailteann, Europcar will provide a fleet of support cars and vans including lead car, event logistics, delivery and photography cars over the eight day event.

Simon Yates has won today’s 11th stage of the Giro D’Italia to stretch his lead on general classification.

He came home 2-seconds ahead of his main rival for the pink jersey, Tom Dumoulin over the cobbles of Osimo.

Yates now holds a 47-second lead over Dumoulin.

RUGBY

Jordan Larmour’s breakthrough season with Leinster will end with his rewarding of a first senior contract.

The 20-year old back started Leinster’s Champions Cup final win in Bilbao last week, having also contributed to Ireland’s Grand Slam win in the spring.

Also signing first senior contracts today are Caelan Doris, Josh Murphy and Vakh Abdaladze.

Fergus McFadden is also sticking with the province having signed a fresh one-year deal.

====

Ulster have a number of injury concerns heading into Sunday’s Pro 14 playoff with the Ospreys.

Captain Rory Best has been sent for scans after suffering a hamstring injury during training yesterday.

Definitely out of the game is Iain Henderson, with the second row suffering from a knee issue.

The winner of the playoff on Sunday will secure the final place in next season’s Champions Cup on offer to Pro 14 sides.

====

Former Ulster hooker Jonny Murphy is joining Connacht.

The 26 year old is an Ireland underage international and will leave the Rotherham Titans for the Westerner Province in the summer.

Murphy isn’t Connacht’s only Premiership recruit.

The Irish-qualified lock Joe Maksymiw (PR: Mak-sim-oo) will join the province from Leicester in the summer.

Racing

The world’s top sprinter Harry Angel has made a winning start to his 2018 season by landing the Duke of York Clipper Logisitcs Stakes, the most valuable race on the first day of the Dante Festival at York.

He came home a comfortable 2 length winner of the Group 2 contest, showing signs he could be better than ever this year.