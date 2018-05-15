CRICKET

Ireland have lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their first-ever cricket Test match.

Will Porterfield’s side completed their second innings with a total of 339 this morning.

The vistors lost three early wickets but comfortably chased down their target of 160 with five wickets to spare.

Man-of-the match Kevin O’Brien, who hit a century yesterday, says they needed to bat for a bit longer this morning http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/obrien-1.mp3

RUGBY

South Africa’s Stuart Berry will be the referee for Saturday’s Guinness PRO-14 semi-final between Leinster and Munster at the R-D-S this Saturday.

The Durban-native will be the first South African official to take charge of a knockout game in the competition.

While Leigh Halfpenny’s been ruled out of Scarlets’ semi-final with Glasgow.

The Wales full-back misses Friday’s game with a torn hamstring.

Head coach Wayne Pivac’s hopeful he could be fit in time for the final – if they make it.

Connacht have begun their post Kieran Keane rebuild by completing the signing of Irish qualified lock Joe Maksymiw (Pron: Mak-see-moo) from the Leicester Tigers.

The 22-year-old was part of the England under 18’s tour to South Africa in 2014, but can still play for Ireland through his grandfather.

Robin Copeland, Kyle Godwin and David Horwitz are also on their way to Galway for next season.

Leinster meanwhile have confirmed that prop Oisin Heffernan will join Nottingham this summer.

Russia have replaced Romania in Ireland’s pool in next year’s Rugby World Cup.

A World Rugby investigation has found that Belgium, Spain and Romania fielded ineligible players during the European qualifying tournament.

Following points reductions, Russia have been upgraded to qualification group winners and join Ireland, hosts Japan and Scotland in Pool A.

LADIES FOOTBALL

First-time champions Dublin have three players on the Lidl Ladies Football team of the league.

Goalkeeper Ciara Trant, corner-back Martha Byrne and forward Nicole Owens have been all been selected.

Beaten finalists Mayo have four representatives – Sarah Tierney, Aileen Gilroy, and the Kelly sisters, Niamh and Grace.

Westmeath’s Fiona Coyle and Jenny Rogers, Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner and Ciara Hegarty, Galway’s Tracey Leonard and Sinéad Burke and Monaghan’s Muireann Atkinson complete the team.

Division 1 Lidl NFL Team of the League

1. Ciara Trant (Dublin)

2. Martha Byrne (Dublin)

3. Sarah Tierney (Mayo)

4. Jennifer Rogers (Westmeath)

5. Fiona Coyle (Westmeath)

6. Ciara Hegarty (Donegal)

7. Sinéad Burke (Galway)

8. Aileen Gilroy (Mayo)

9. Muireann Atkinson (Monaghan)

10. Karen Guthrie (Donegal)

11. Tracey Leonard (Galway)

12. Nicole Owens (Dublin)

13. Niamh Kelly (Mayo)

14. Yvonne Bonner (Donegal)

15. Grace Kelly (Mayo)

Division 2 Lidl NFL Team of the League:

1. Evelyn Baugh (Cavan)

2. Sarah Marley (Armagh)

3. Maria Curley (Tipperary)

4. Michelle McGrath (Waterford)

5. Sinéad Greene (Cavan)

6. Samantha Lambert (Tipperary)

7. Caoimhe Condon (Tipperary)

8. Jennifer Grant (Tipperary)

9. Emma Jane Gervin (Tyrone)

10. Aoife McCoy (Armagh)

11. Aisling Maguire (Cavan)

12. Aishling Sheridan (Cavan)

13. Aimee Mackin (Armagh)

14. Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

15. Katie Walsh (Sligo)

Division 3 Lidl NFL Team of the League

1. Mary Rose Kelly (Wexford)

2. Katie Newe (Meath)

3. Maria Byrne (Wexford)

4. Sarah Powderly (Meath)

5. Louise Scully (Kildare)

6. Niamh Mernagh (Wexford)

7. Niamh Gallogly (Meath)

8. Bernie Breen (Wexford)

9. Aisling Curley (Kildare)

10. Mairead Daly (Offaly)

11. Roisin Byrne (Kildare)

12. Fiona Rochford (Wexford)

13. Stacey Grimes (Meath)

14. Rebecca Finan (Roscommon)

15. Catriona Murray (Wexford)

Division 4 Lidl NFL Team of the League

1. Kim Connors (Wicklow)

2. Emily Mulhall (Wicklow)

3. Emma Kelly (Antrim)

4. Olivia Giltenane (Limerick)

5. Shauna Ryan (Limerick)

6. Stephanie Cochrane (Antrim)

7. Lorna Fusciardi (Wicklow)

8. Emma Doherty (Derry)

9. Sinéad Woods (Louth)

10. Paula Murray (Louth)

11. Jackie Kinch (Wicklow)

12. Mairead Kavanagh (Limerick)

13. Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)

14. Kate Flood (Louth)

15. Grania Murphy (Carlow)

Mayo’s Tom Parsons says his comeback will be ‘stronger’ than his ‘setback’.

The midfielder has thanked team-mates, supporters and opposition players for their well wishes after he suffered a knee dislocation in their defeat to Galway on Sunday.

Parsons is set to see a specialist to determine the extent of the injury.

SOCCER

It’s understood Joe Hart’s been told he won’t be going to this summer’s World Cup with England.

National team manager Gareth Southgate’s reportedly decided not to pick the Manchester City goalkeeper – who’s been on-loan at West Ham this season.

The final 23-man squad’s officially announced tomorrow.

Hart’s been England’s number one at the last three major tournaments – and has won 75 caps.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been named the Scottish Premiership’s manager of the season.

He’s guided the team to back-to-back titles since taking over at Parkhead.

Celtic captain Scott Brown took the player prize.

Neymar appears to be winning his race to be fit for the start of the World Cup.

The Paris Saint Germain forward’s been out since fracturing his foot in February but Brazil’s team doctor says he could return in a friendly against Croatia at Anfield on June 3rd.

Neymar will return to collective training with the squad next week.

Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel’s died in a car crash.

The Trinidad and Tobago international was 37.

He’d most-recently been playing for non-league side Egerton in Cheshire.