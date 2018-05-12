There’s a rain delay in Malahide where Ireland’s cricketers have had an impressive start to their inaugral test match .

2 wickets each from Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson and Tim Murtagh left Pakistan reeling.

But the visitors steadied ship and when rain stopped play they were 268 for 6 after 76 overs.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s two wins from two for Antrim in hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Saffrons have beaten Carlow by 2-16 to 0-19.

In the Christy Ring Cup there were victories for Kildare, Wicklow, Down and London.

Soccer

Middlesbrough host Aston Villa this evening in the first leg of their Championshi playoff semi final.

Boro boss Tony Pulis says his players are raring to go

Kick off is at 5.15

Ross County have been relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

They finished bottom of the table after being held to a 1-all draw by St Johnstone – while Partick won 1-nil at Dundee.

Thistle will now meet Livingston in a play-off to try and avoid dropping down to the Championship.

Motherwell thrashed Hamilton 3-nil in the Lanarkshire derby.

Tranmere Rovers have gained promotion back to the Football League.

They held on with 10-men to beat Boreham Wood 2-1 in the National League play-off final at Wembley.

Rovers lost at the same stage last season.

Cowdenbeath ensured their century long stay in Scottish league football didn’t come to an end this afternoon – but only just.

They beat Highland League champions Cove Rangers 3-2 in the second leg of their League Two play-off.

The first match finished goalless.

GOLF

Shane Lowry has made a great start to his third round at The Players Championship.

3 birdies through 13 holes leave the Clara man on 4 under for the tournament

Tiger Woods is on the charge. He’s carded 8 birdies in 12 holes and has moved to 9 under

Webb Simpson has a five shot lead on 15-under.

Formula One

F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton will start on pole position for tomorrow’s Spanish Grand Prix.

He set the fastest time in qualifying in Barcelona – with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas second.

Hamilton’s title rival Sebastian Vettel was third for Ferrari.

Cycling

It’s as you were for Britain’s Chris Froome and Simon Yates after stage eight of cycling’s Giro d’Italia.

Yates still has his 16 second lead at the top of the general classification – while Froome remains one minute and 10 seconds behind him.

Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz was today’s winner.