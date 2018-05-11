CYCLING

Britain’s Simon Yates still has a 16-second lead – after safely negotiating the seventh stage of cycling’s Giro d’Italia.

He surged ahead of defending champion Tom Dumoulin after ending up second on Mount Etna yesterday.

Chris Froome remains one minute and 10 seconds behind.

The Republic of Ireland’s Sam Bennett won today’s leg between Pizzo and Praia a Mare after a sprint finish.

RUGBY

Both Leinster and Racing have named their teams ahead of tomorrow’s Champions Cup final.

The Irish province make 2 changes to the side which defeated Scarlets in the semi finals – After recovering from an ankle injury Luke McGrath starts at scrum half while Jordan Larmour comes into the starting 15 on the right wing.

Racing make just 1 change to the side which defeated Munster in the semi finals.

Teddy Iribaren starts at scrum half in the place of the injured Maxime Machenaud.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland under 17’s have qualified for the quarter finals of the UEFA Championship.

Troy Parrot and Adam Idah scored a goal each as the Republic defeated Boznia and Herzegovina 2 – 0 at St. George’s Park.

The result means the boys in green finish as Group C runners up.

Colin O’Brien’s side will now face the Netherlands in the last 8 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Belgium topped the group after claiming a 1 – 0 win over bottom side Denmark.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it’s unlikely they’ll make too many additions to their Premier League winning squad over the summer.

The champions can seal a dominant season in the top flight by reaching 100 points with a victory in their final game at Southampton on Sunday.

Guardiola says they invested heavily last year – but won’t repeat that http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CITYPEP.mp3

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal says claims he’s about to leave the club are news to him – after relegation from the Premier League was all-but confirmed.

It’s being widely reported he’ll go when his contract runs out following their final match with Stoke on Sunday.

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association over their players’ behaviour in Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League defeat to Leicester.

They were unhappy with the decision to award their opponents a penalty in the second-half.

The club have until 6pm on Wednesday to appeal against it.

RACING

Tralee native Michael O’Callaghan is dreaming of Royal Ascot for Recon Mission after the two-year-old made an impressive winning start to his career in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at the Curragh today.

The 7-2 shot stayed on strongly in the hands of Tuam jockey Leigh Roche to beat favourite Wartime Hero by a length and a half.

Michael O’Callaghan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Michael-OCallaghan-Interview_.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin’s hurlers have named their starting 15 for their Leinster Senior Championship opener against Kilkenny on Sunday.

The Dubs make 6 changes to the side which fell to an 11 point loss to Tipperary in their closing game of the Allianz National Hurling League.

The boys in blue welcome 3 All-Ireland Club Hurling champions to the fold – Cuala’s Cian O’Callaghan is named at full-back and is joined by clubmates Sean Moran at centre-half, and Jake Malone in the half forward line.

Meanwhile, Fergal Whitely, Liam Rushe and Paul Ryan start in the full forward line.

CRICKET

Ireland are going to have to wait until tomorrow to play their first ever game of Test cricket.

Heavy rain had delayed the start of their match against Pakistan this morning at Malahide.

Following a third pitch inspection at 3pm the umpire’s have decided there will be no play today.

Play is set to start tomorrow at 11am.

CYCLING

With just over a week left to the start of the Rás Tailteann, a second American team has been confirmed for the event. The USA Jelly Belly – Maxxis team joins the previously-announced USA CCB Foundation – Sicler squad, and looks set to be one of the strongest international teams in the event.

The five-man line-up will include the Americans Jacob Rathe, Taylor Shelden, Curtis White and Ben Wolfe, as well as the Mexican Ulises Castillo Soto.

BASKETBALL

Dundrum Town Centre is set to become a unique sporting venue this weekend as the inaugural Hula Hoops 3×3 basketball tournament takes centre stage from 9.30am.

Teams from across the Basketball Ireland national leagues will be competing for top honours, with the Men’s Group A seeing Hula Hoops National Cup champions Black Amber Templeogue facing Super League runners-up Pyrobel Killester, as well as DCU Saints and Men’s Division One side, LYIT Donegal.

Over in Group B meanwhile, Men’s Super League champions UCD Marian will face the challenge of Moycullen along with Men’s Division One sides, IT Carlow Basketball and Ulster University Elks.

In the Women’s competition, Hula Hoops National Cup champions DCU Mercy will be hoping they have enough to overcome nemesis Ambassador UCC Glanmire, and will also face IT Carlow Basketball and Women’s Division One side, Ulster University Elks.

In the other group meanwhile, Women’s Super League regular season champions Courtyard Liffey Celtics face a tough test against Pyrobel Killester, newly-promoted Marble City Hawks and Women’s Division One side, Fabplus North West.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Matt Hall of Basketball Ireland stated: “3×3 is such an exciting form of the game and it will be great for people to be able to see it in Ireland on this scale for the first time. With some of the top players in the country playing, we should have an amazing event and it will definitely be worth coming down to Dundrum to see what 3×3 is all about.”

Games tip off from 9.30am at Dundrum Town Centre, with the top two from each group qualifying for the semi-final stages.

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton looks to be on form heading into this weekend’s Spanish F1 Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver set the fastest time in second practice – after finishing just behind team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the opening session.

Hamilton’s title rival Sebastian Vettel could only manage third and fourth place finishes.

Qualifying takes place tomorrow.