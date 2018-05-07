Mark Williams has opened up a five frame advantage over John Higgins in the World Snooker Championship Final.

Two-time former champion Williams leads 15-10 in their first to 18 frames encounter at the Crucible.

Higgins had trailed by seven frames before fighting back to keep the match alive going into this evening’s final session.

RUGBY

Fergus McFadden has been ruled out of Leinster’s Champions Cup Final against Racing 92 this Saturday.

The Ireland winger sustained a hamstring injury while scoring a try in the Blues’ win against Scarlets in the semi-finals and the province have confirmed that he’ll miss the rest of the season.

But scrum-half Luke McGrath is winning his fitness race and has returned to full training after recovering from an ankle injury.

Jordi Murphy has also recovered from a knock while Rhys Ruddock’s hamstring injury will be assessed later this week.

Meanwhile, Lancaster believes Joey Carbery should stay at Leinster next season.

The 22-year-old is reportedly open to a short-term move to Ulster in a bid to get regular game time at out-half ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

GAELIC GAMES

Defending champions Dublin have opened with a win in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship.

They’ve beaten Louth by 3-15 to 1-7 at Parnell Park.

In the other Group One games, Mikey Cunningham’s late goal helped Offaly overcome Wicklow by 1-13 to 0-14 while Meath were 2-20 to 2-7 winners at their neighbours Meath.

In Group Two, Laois beat Longford by 1-12 to 0-11 and Kildare were 1-17 to 0-7 victors over Wexford.

Catriona Murray scored 3-5 in a player-of-the-game performance as Wexford defeated Meath by 3-10 to 1-12 in the Lidl Ladies Football Division Three Final in Birr.

It also secures a place in Division Two for Anthony Masterson’s side next term.

A hat-trick of goals from Marie Kealy helped Wicklow defeat Louth by 4-17 to 2-8 in the Division Four decider.

SOCCER

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed that he met with Antoine Griezmann’s agent earlier in the season – as the Atletico Madrid forward is strongly linked with a 100-million move to the Spanish champions this summer.

Bartomeu admitted he also met with the French international last summer and says they’ve a ‘good relationship’ with Atletico.

CYCLING

One of the organisers behind cycling’s Tour de Yorkshire says the county’s in talks to host the start of the Vuelta a Espana.

It held the Tour de France’s Grand Depart in 2014 and next year’s Road World Championships will take place there too.

The chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, Sir Gary Verity, says the county’s ready, and he’s been discussing it with the Vuelta’s race director for several months.

BASEBALL

Belfast’s PJ Conlon will become the first Irishman in over 70 years to play in Major League Baseball tonight.

The pitcher, who emigrated to California as a child, will make his New York Mets debut in their match against the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The Mets are currently on a run of six successive defeats.

RACING

Last year’s Investec Derby runner-up Cliffs Of Moher rediscovered the winning trail in the Coolmore Camelot Irish E-B-F Mooresbridge Stakes at Naas this afternoon.

Enable will be out of action until August at the earliest after suffering a setback, connections have announced.

John Gosden’s brilliant filly enjoyed a fantastic campaign in 2017, winning six of her seven starts including five consecutive Group One triumphs.

She’s not raced since winning the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly last October.