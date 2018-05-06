SOCCER

Manchester City have lifted the Premier League trophy.

Captain Vincent Kompany has got his hands on the title for the third time, following this afternoon’s scoreless draw with Huddersfield.

It’s a vital point for David Wagner’s side in their battle against relegation.

===

There’s still plenty to play for in the evening kick offs.

A draw will all but secure Liverpool a place in next season’s Champions League as they’ve made the trip to Chelsea.

A win for Chelsea meanwhile will reduce the gap to Spurs in 4th place to 2 points.

That one is currently scoreless.

===

Elsewhere Arsenal fans will bid farewell to Arsene Wenger as he takes charge at the Emirates for the last time.

Visitors Burnley come into the game 3 points behind the Gunners.

It’s all going to plan so far, as Arsenal lead 1-0 thanks to a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (PRON: OH-BAM-A-YANG)

===

Cardiff have been promoted to the Premier League after clinching the Championship’s runners-up spot.

They finished second thanks to a nil-all draw with Reading – Fulham missed out by losing 3-1 at Birmingham.

Derby secured a play-off place by winning 4-1 against Barnsley who’ve been relegated along with Burton – they lost 2-1 at Preston.

Bolton dramatically secured survival by scoring two late goals to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

===

There was also action in the Scottish Premiership today.

Celtic beat Hearts 3-1 at Tynecastle Stadium.

Franny Kiernan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/franny-9.mp3

===

Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson is hopeful Alex Ferguson will make a “full recovery” from emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

He spoke to his old manager’s son, Jason, last night – and says from what he’s heard, the operation seemed to go well

===

GAELIC GAMES

The Connacht Senior Football Championship has officially got underway.

London and Sligo have raised the curtain on this Summer’s GAA Championships as they currently face off in Ruislip.

The latest score is London 1-8 Sligo 1-17 in the closing stages.

===

Later this evening, New York will be hoping the likes of Neil Collins and Jamie Clarke can help them pull off a shock.

They welcome Leitrim to Gaelic Park with throw in at quarter past 7 Irish Time.

===

Dublin are currently taking on Mayo in the final of the Ladies National Football League Division 1.

The latest score at Parnell Park is Dublin 3-10 Mayo 1-5.

Sinead Aherne, Laura McGinley and Noelle Healy got the goals for the Dubs, while Sarah Rowe hit the back of the net from a penalty.

===

Earlier, Tipperary were crowned champions of Division 2.

They claimed a hard fought 21 points to 3-11 win over Cavan in the decider.

===

There was also action in the Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon.

Carlow staged a late comeback in the last 5 minutes of their game with Kerry, leaving Netwatch Cullen Park with a 21 points to 18 victory.

========

SNOOKER

The final of the World Snooker Championship is currently underway at the Crucible.

Mark Williams claimed 5 of the first 6 frames as he raced into a 5-2 lead over John Higgins.

===

GOLF

Shane Lowry is 3 under par in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

The Offaly man now moves into the Top 30 on one under, a mark he currently shares with Seamus Power.

Rory McIlroy will get his final round under way this evening on 3-under par, 7 shots behind overnight leader Jason Day.

===

RACING

Aidan O’Brien was unable to secure the Guineas double in Newmarket.

His filly Happily could only manage third in the feature, which was won by 66-to-1 shot Billesdon Brook for trainer Richard Hannon and jockey Sean Levey.