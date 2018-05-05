SOCCER

Stoke have been relegated from after 10 years in the top division.

They were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace, who in contrast secured their status for another campaign.

The 3 O’Clock Kick offs have all finished up now and there was drama at The Hawthorns

West Brom were on course to join Stoke in The Championship but a late Jake Livermore goal gave them a vital 1 – 0 win to prolong their stay in the top flight

Leicester lost 2 – 0 at home to West Ham, Joao Mario and Mark Noble with the goals for the hammers

Watford beat Newcaste 2 – 1 at Vicarage road Pereyra and Gray on target for Watford while Perez pulled one back for Newcastle, Troy Deeney has also missed a penalty for Watford

Swansea lost 1 – 0 to Bournemouth and that means that third from bottom Southampton can go above the Swans by avoiding defeat at Everton in the 5:30 kick off at Goodison Park

Meanwhile Robert McElroy reports on the Scottish Premier League http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/robert-1.mp3

===

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division,

Cork City are back to the top of the table

They beat Limerick 2 – 1 at Turners Cross

At 745,

Sligo Rovers welcome Bohemians to The Showgrounds.

In the First Division,

Cobh Ramblers and Longford Town face off at St.Colman’s Park at 7:45

===

RUGBY



Munster are just about on course to set up a semi final clash against Leinster in the Pro 14

Tries from Reece Marshall and Keith Earls have Munster 20 – 16 up on Edinburgh at Thomand Park

Todays other quarter final pits Scarlets against Cheetahs.

====

GAELIC GAMES

Antrim and Westmeath have registered wins on the opening day of hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.

Westmeath edged out their Midlands rivals Laois by 2-21 to 1-21 at O’Moore Park.

Niall Mitchell and Robbie Greville got the Westmeath goals with Neil Foyle netting for Laois.

Nigel Elliot scored three goals and Conor Johnston two in Antrim’s 5-25 to 2-18 victory at Meath.

===

SNOOKER

John Higgins is just 2 frames away from a spot in the final at the World Championships

Higgins now has a 15 – 13 lead against Kyren Wilson in their first to 17 Frame semi-final

After the early session

Barry Hawkins leads Mark Williams 13 – 11

===

GOLF

Greame McDowell is best of the Irish on 1 under on Day 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow

He’s 6 shots off the leader Peter Malnati

Rory McIlroy and SEamus Power are back to level par

Shane Lowry is 2 over while Tiger Woods is 1 over

====

RACING

Treble for Kerry jockey Bryan Cooper at Wexford today;

Flamingo’s Court 3/1 f

Monotype 2/1 f

Castafiore Park 8/1