SOCCER
Stoke have been relegated from after 10 years in the top division.
They were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace, who in contrast secured their status for another campaign.
The 3 O’Clock Kick offs have all finished up now and there was drama at The Hawthorns
West Brom were on course to join Stoke in The Championship but a late Jake Livermore goal gave them a vital 1 – 0 win to prolong their stay in the top flight
Leicester lost 2 – 0 at home to West Ham, Joao Mario and Mark Noble with the goals for the hammers
Watford beat Newcaste 2 – 1 at Vicarage road Pereyra and Gray on target for Watford while Perez pulled one back for Newcastle, Troy Deeney has also missed a penalty for Watford
Swansea lost 1 – 0 to Bournemouth and that means that third from bottom Southampton can go above the Swans by avoiding defeat at Everton in the 5:30 kick off at Goodison Park
Meanwhile Robert McElroy reports on the Scottish Premier League
===
In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division,
Cork City are back to the top of the table
They beat Limerick 2 – 1 at Turners Cross
At 745,
Sligo Rovers welcome Bohemians to The Showgrounds.
In the First Division,
Cobh Ramblers and Longford Town face off at St.Colman’s Park at 7:45
===
RUGBY
Munster are just about on course to set up a semi final clash against Leinster in the Pro 14
Tries from Reece Marshall and Keith Earls have Munster 20 – 16 up on Edinburgh at Thomand Park
Todays other quarter final pits Scarlets against Cheetahs.
====
GAELIC GAMES
Antrim and Westmeath have registered wins on the opening day of hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.
Westmeath edged out their Midlands rivals Laois by 2-21 to 1-21 at O’Moore Park.
Niall Mitchell and Robbie Greville got the Westmeath goals with Neil Foyle netting for Laois.
Nigel Elliot scored three goals and Conor Johnston two in Antrim’s 5-25 to 2-18 victory at Meath.
===
SNOOKER
John Higgins is just 2 frames away from a spot in the final at the World Championships
Higgins now has a 15 – 13 lead against Kyren Wilson in their first to 17 Frame semi-final
After the early session
Barry Hawkins leads Mark Williams 13 – 11
===
GOLF
Greame McDowell is best of the Irish on 1 under on Day 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow
He’s 6 shots off the leader Peter Malnati
Rory McIlroy and SEamus Power are back to level par
Shane Lowry is 2 over while Tiger Woods is 1 over
====
RACING
Treble for Kerry jockey Bryan Cooper at Wexford today;
Flamingo’s Court 3/1 f
Monotype 2/1 f
Castafiore Park 8/1