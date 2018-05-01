GAELIC GAMES

Waterford have been dealt a blow just under 4-weeks before they start their Munster Hurling Championship campaign.

Kieran Bennett has decided to spend the summer travelling having just completed a fourth year in L-I-T.

The Ballysaggart defender only made his Championship debut in last year’s All Ireland semi final with Clare, and started two games of this year’s ill-fated league campaign.

Kieran’s brother Shane also departed the Deise panel at the start of the year.

Waterford begin their Munster round robin campaign away to Clare on May 27th.

SOCCER

Martin O’Neill says players must show total commitment if they’re thinking of declaring for the Republic of Ireland.

In March, Reading’s England-born midfielder Liam Kelly turned down the chance to link up with the squad ahead of the friendly in Turkey.

At the time, Kelly cited personal reasons for his decision to opt out.

But speaking today at the launch of the Sports Direct FAI Summer Soccer School, O’Neill says he wants to see a desire to wear the green jersey from new recruits http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/moneill-2.mp3

A report in Bosnia suggests Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool assistant Zeljko Buvac could be about to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager.

Here’s Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bosnia.mp3

The Anfield club are denying reports the two men have fallen out.

He’s worked with Klopp for 17 years.

Adam Lallana has been included in Liverpool’s squad for tomorrow’s semi final second leg with Roma.

The midfielder’s last start lasted just 5-minutes at Crystal Palace a month ago, but Liverpool are light on options in the centre of the park.

Liverpool take a 5-2 first leg lead with them to the Italian capital.

Steven Gerrard is an odds-on favourite to replace Graeme Murty as Rangers manager.

Murty was sacked from the Ibrox club today, just two days after a 5-nil thrashing at the hands of Celtic handed the Scottish Premiership title to their Glasgow rivals.

Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson will take charge of Rangers’ remaining three games of the season.

Managerial novice Gerrard is the clear favourite to replace Murty, with Gary McAllister reportedly lined up as his assistant.

One of the key members of Dundalk’s backroom team has left the club.

Strength and conditioning coach Graham Byrne is leaving to pursue other options.

Byrne was a member of the backroom team that helped Dundalk win three League titles in a row and was part of their Europa League run of 2016.

TENNIS

Wimbledon bosses are changing prize money rules to stop injured players from starting – and then quitting – first round matches.

They’ll now be entitled to half their money if they pull out on site before playing – previously they’d not get anything unless they went out on court.

It’s after several controversial withdrawals last year.

Players could also now be fined for exploiting the system.

The overall prize fund is going up to 34-million-pounds.