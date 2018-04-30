RUGBY

Ulster have confirmed the appointment of Dan McFarland as their new head coach.

The Englishman has signed a 3-year contract with the province to succeed Jono Gibbes.

McFarland has recently served as an assistant coach with Scotland, and they say he will remain with them until January.

McFarland has in-depth knowledge of the Irish game having spent 15 years with Connacht as a player and then coach.

Jaco Taute is in contention for Munster’s Pro 14 quarter final with Edinburgh on Saturday.

The South African centre hasn’t played since suffering a knee ligament injury in September.

Duncan Williams is following the return-to-play protocols after suffering concussion in Saturday’s draw with Ulster at Thomond Park.

Niall Scannell could feature after suffering a shoulder injury, but John Ryan won’t be available until a potential semi final with Leinster.

SNOOKER

Ding Junhui is through the World Championship quarter finals.

He wrapped up a 13-frames to 4 win over Anthony McGill to set up a last-8 meeting with Barry Hawkins.

Judd Trump will play John Higgins after beating Ricky Walden 13-9.

This evening, Mark Williams will resume 10-6 up on Robert Milkins.