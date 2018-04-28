Horse Racing

On the last day at the Punchestown Festival – champion trainer Willie Mullins had a 1-2-3-4 in the second Grade One.

Saldier was ridden home first by Robbie Power in the AES Champion Four Year Old Hurdle ahead of Mr Adjudicator.

The first Grade One race – the Annie Power Mares Champion Hurdle – was won by the Willie Mullins trained Benie Des Dieux at 3/1.

Paul Townend was in the saddle.

There were unbelievable scenes at Punchestown today as less than 24 hours after Katie Walsh called time on her glittering career in the saddle after winning on Willie Mullins’ Antey, Nina Carberrry announced her retirement after winning aboard Enda Bolger’s Josies Orders in the opening Dooley Insurances Cross Country Race.

Josies Orders was given a typically brilliant ride from Carberry, whose career highlights include 2005 Fred Winter success aboard Dabiroun, multiple cross-country wins and 2011 Irish Grand National glory aboard Organisedconfusion.

7-1 chance Step Back, ridden by Jamie Moore has landed the Bet 365 Gold Cup, the feature race on jump racing’s Finale day at Sandown

Champion chaser Altior made it 14 consecutive wins as he too the Celebration chase at Sandown on the final day of the jumps’ season.

The odds on favourite beat outsider San Bernedetto

Benie Des Dieux is just 3-1 to repeat her Cheltenham festival success in the mares’ hurdle after confirming her superiority over Apple’s Jade in today’s Annie Power Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Ridden by Paul Townend, Benie Des Dieux led home a one-two for the champion trainer, with 16-1 shot Augusta Kate picking up the pieces late on for second.

Apple’s Jade, the 5-6 favourite, could only manage third.

Snooker

Five-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan’s out of the World Snooker Championships.

He lost his second round match 13-9 to fellow Englishman Ali Carter in Sheffield.

Carter’s twice been a runner up at the event.

Barry Hawkins and Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen are already through to the quarter-finals.

Soccer

West Brom have avoided the confirmation of their Premier League relegation today – with a 1-nil win at Newcastle.

It also depends on how Swansea do at home to Chelsea – that game’s just kicking off.

Southampton have given themselves a huge boost in their survival bid after beating Bournemouth 2-1.

Crystal Palace took another big step toward safety thanks to a 5-nil thumping of Leicester.

Elsewhere Brighton and Huddersfield have yet to secure their top-flight status.

Burnley held Brighton to a nil-all draw.

While Huddersfield lost 2-nil at home against Everton.

Liverpool aren’t yet sure of a top four finish in the Premier League – after a goalless draw at home to Stoke.

Stoke are just three points behind Swansea – who sit just outside the bottom three and play Chelsea at 5:30.

Hibernian’s hopes of European football next season are still alive after a 5-3 Scottish Premiership win over Kilmarnock.

Earlier Hamilton boosted their chances of survival by beating Ross County 2-nil.

Partick in the play-off spot earned a 1-all draw at St Johnstone.

And Motherwell beat Dundee 2-1.

Back home in the SSE Airtricity League First Division;

Cabinteely host Athlone at 7pm.

At 7:30 Finn Harps are away to Longford

Rugby

Connacht have hammered Leinster 47-10 in the Guinness PRO14.

And Dragons lost 33-8 to Scarlets.

Leinster still finish top of Conference B which assures them of a home semi-final.

Southern Kings lost at home to Cheetahs 29-20 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Munster are just kicking off at home against Ulster.

Ulster need a bonus point win to have any chance of making the playoffs.

Also starting now – Cardiff Blues at home against Ospreys.

Bennetton and Zebre are scoreless (1700 k/o) and the Scottish clash of Edinburgh against Glagow Warriors is at 7:45.

London Irish have been relegated from rugby union’s Premiership – with Exeter sealing top spot for the first time ever.

Worcester’s 44-13 win over Harlequins confirmed the bottom side’s fate.

A 34-19 victory over Sale made sure Exeter will finish first – and ended their opponents’ chances of a play-off spot.

Meanwhile Bath keep their hopes of a European place on the go – after beating Gloucester 43-20.

Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton won’t be on pole for tomorrow’s Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix – after title rival Sebastian Vettel qualified fastest.

It’ll be the third time in a row the Ferrari driver’s started in first place.

Britain’s world champion Hamilton’s looking for his first victory of the season.

His Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas will start third