RACING

Samcro’s undefeated record has come to a crashing halt at the Punchestown festival.

The six year old went off as the heavy favourite in The Champion Hurdle following on from its success at Cheltenham last month.

With just 3 left to jump, Samcro, the mount of Kerry’s Jack Kennedy, fell along with the well-fancied ‘Melon’.

The Jessica Harrington trained ‘Supasundae’ then powered through for the win with last years winner ‘Wicklow Brave’ in second.

MOTORSPORT

Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle are currently third on WRC Rally Argentina.

They’re just 3.1 seconds behind leader Ott Tanak.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton’s been off the pace in practice ahead of Sunday’s Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion was fifth-fastest in the second session – having been fourth-quickest earlier.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas topped the timings in practice one, before Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo set the pace in the final run of the day.

SOCCER

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says fellow former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique (pron: en-ree-kay) would be a good choice to take over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The Frenchman’s leaving north London after 22 years this summer.

It’s reported Enrique’s in the running.

Guardiola says he has the credentials http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/guardiola-2.mp3

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says there’s “no chance” goalkeeper David de Gea will be allowed to leave this summer.

He’s being linked again with a move to Real Madrid.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino’s dismissing the idea he’s ready to leave the Premier League club this summer.

After their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United last week, he said the team needed time to progress under him – “or another”.

But Pochettino says he’s not hinting at a possible departure http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tot-3.mp3

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s been explaining how he brought Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to the Premier League.

The former Chelsea manager says he spotted the top flight’s leading goalscorer playing for Basel – and told the Stamford Bridge club to sign him.

Mourinho says he believed it was best for him to go on loan after that http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jm.mp3

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says he’s surprised by speculation linking Steven Gerrard with the Rangers manager’s job.

It’s understood his former Liverpool captain’s had talks about replacing Graeme Murty at their Scottish Premiership rivals.

The two Old Firm teams meet on Sunday.

Rodgers says it’s important he makes the correct choice of team http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/br.mp3

Andres Iniesta is to end a whole career at Barcelona at the end of the season.

Spain’s World Cup winner is on the verge of claiming a ninth La Liga title with his club.

The 34-year-old playmaker’s also won the Champions League four times, and the FIFA Club World Cup on three occasions.