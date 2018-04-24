RACING

Willie Mullins is closing the gap on Gordon Elliott in the race for Champion Trainer.

He trained 9-to-2 shot Un de Sceaux to victory in the feature race of the opening day of the Punchestown Festival – the Boylesports Champion Chase.

Odds-on favourite Douvan was second, while A Toi Phil was third.

Earlier, Mullins saddled Draconien – a 25-to-1 winner of the grade one Herald Champion Novice Hurdle.

While Rachael Blackmore guided 12-to-1 chance True Self to victory in the Killashee Handicap Hurdle.

SOCCER

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hopes they can make the most of their home advantage in tonight’s Champions League clash with Roma.

They take on the Italians in the first leg of their semi-final at Anfield.

Kick off at Anfield is at 7.45.

The quarter final line-up for the EA Sports Cup will be completed tonight.

A trip to Cobh Ramblers awaits the winners of tonight’s meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Longford in Tallaght.

While Shelbourne welcome Drogheda to Tolka Park, with a meeting with Derry City the carrot for both sides.

Both games kick off at 7.45.

RUGBY

Two players that head coach Leo Cullen describes as some of “the best to have ever worn the blue jersey” are retiring at the end of the season.

Isa Nacewa and Richardt Strauss are both calling time on their playing careers.

Nacewa is now 35 and is hopeful of winning a fourth European Cup with the province in Bilbao next month.

While Strauss is 32, and has won two Heineken Cups, a Challenge Cup and two Pro 12 titles.

SNOOKER

Two-time world champion Mark Williams has made a bright start to his 2018 Crucible campaign.

He leads Jimmy Robertson by 6-frames to 1.