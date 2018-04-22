RUGBY

Munster have been beaten 27-22 by Racing 92 in the Champions Cup semi-finals.

Racing led the Irish province 24-3 at half-time in Bordeaux.

Teddy Thomas (PRON tho-ma) scored two tries for the French club.

Maxime Machenaud (PRON: Maxime Mash-en-oh) got the third try, three conversions and two penalties.

There was one penalty kicked by Ian Keatley before the break.

Racing only got one score in the second half – a Machenaud penalty.

There was a late flourish from the men in red with a try each scored by Simon Zebo, Robin Copeland and Andrew Conway.

JJ Hanrahan converted the second and third but it was too little too late.

Racing will take on Leinster in the final in Bilbao on May 12th.

SOCCER

It’s all over at Wembley were Chelsea took on Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League Arsenal defeated West Ham 4-1 at the Emirates.

West Ham remain just six points above the relegation places.

Alexandre Lacazette scored a brace for the Gunners and there was a goal each for Nacho Monreal and Aaron Ramsey.

Marko Arnautovic was the man to score for the Hammers.

It was the first game Arsenal played after manager Arsene Wenger announced he’s leaving the club at the end of the season.

Stoke are edging closer to relegation after a 1-all at home against Burnley.

Papa N’Diaye scored for the home team before Ashley Barnes equalised.

That leaves the Potters 4 points away from safety and with just three games to play.

That gap could be extended if Swansea can take points from newly crowned crowned champions Manchester City.

That looks unlikely though with City leading 1-nil at the Etihad.

David Silva (PRON dah-vid sil-va) scored for the home team.

In the Scottish Premiership – Rangers have leapfrogged Aberdeen into second place after beating Hearts 2-1 at Ibrox.

Jason Cummings and Daniel Candeias with the goals for the winners.

CAMOGIE

In the Littlewoods National Camogie League Division Two semi finals;

Westmeath beat Dublin 3-10 to 1-6 in Clane while Cork beat Kilkenny 1-3 points to 9 at Walsh Park.

LADIES FOOTBALL

In the semi-finals of the LIDL National Football League;

Dublin could add the league crown to their All-Ireland title.

The Girls in Blue came back from 5 points down to beat Galway by 2-8 to 2-7 in Kinnegad.

In the other last-four clash Cork’s six-in-a-row dreams were dashed after they lost 1-20 to 3-12 against Mayo 0-14 in Birr.

Mayo are in a top-flight final for the first time since 2016.

They’ll meet the Dubs on May 6th at Parnell Park.

Earlier today; Tipperary beat Armagh 3-10 to 4-6 in the Division Two semi-finals.

Waterford lost to Cavan 1-8 to 8 in Birr.

Cavan will take on Tipperary in the final on May 6th.

SNOOKER

At the World Championship in Sheffield.

Shaun Murphy has taken a 4 frames to 1 lead against Jamie Jones in their round one match up.

Ali Carter now trails Graeme Dott at 7-6 in their second session.

RACING

The feature race at Navan today – the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Salsabil Stakes – was won by 9 to 2 shot Mary Tudor.

Trained by Willie McCreery and ridden home by Willie Lee.

The Vincent Ward Memorial Handicap has been won by Well Why NOt at 12 to 1.