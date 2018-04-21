RUGBY

Leinster have reached their first European Cup final since 2012.

The Blues have thrashed Scarlets by 38 points to 16 in their semi final at the Aviva Stadium, running in five tries in all.

James Ryan, Cian Healy and Fergus McFadden went over for tries in the first half, with Scott Fardy and Jonathan Sexton adding further tries in the second half.

Sexton also kicked 13 points from placed balls.

The winners will meet either Munster or Racing (pron: rassing) 92 in the final.

===============

Meanwhile, the Cardiff Blues will face Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final.

The Welsh side have beaten French side Pau (pron: poe) 16-10 in their semi final.

=============

Later, Ulster need a win against Conference A leaders Glasgow in Belfast this evening, to keep their hopes of reaching the Guinness PRO-14 playoffs alive.

Iain Henderson skippers the side while Ireland captain Rory Best is among the replacements.

Kick off is at 6.05pm at the Kingspan Stadium.

SOCCER

The day’s only 3pm Premier League game has ended scoreless between Watford and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.

============

Earlier, bottom-club West Brom fought back with two late goals to draw 2-all with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Salomon Rondon equalised in the 88th minute.

They’re unbeaten under caretaker boss Darren Moore.

Salah’s goal was his 31st Premier League goal of the season- equalling the record set by Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer.

================

Celtic’s title celebrations have been put on hold.

The Hoops have lost 2-1 away to Hibernian in the early Scottish Premiership game.

Franny Kiernan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/franny-8.mp3

They could have secured a seventh successive Premiership title with a win.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with the Arsenal managers job in the summer.

Arsene Wenger announced yesterday that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Celtic boss Rodgers is among a host of names mooted for the position at The Emirates.

===

There’s action this evening in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Sligo Rovers host St Pat’s at the Showgrounds from 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, in the First Division – UCD can open a three-point lead at the top, if they win at Longford while third place Drogheda go to Cobh.

GOLF

Alvaro Quiros leads the way in the third round at the Hassan Trophy.

He is on 7 under par late in his round.

There’s no Irish involvement at the tournament this weekend after Paul Dunne, Michael Hoey and Gavin Moyinhan missed the cut.

===

Ryan Moore and Zach Johnson are the joint half-way leaders at the Valero Texas Open at 9-under par.

Graeme McDowell is one-under into day three but Seamus Power missed the cut.

Sergio Garcia’s struggles continue, the former Masters champion had a club-slinging meltdown on the 15th – before missing the cut at two-over.

SNOOKER

Defending champion Mark Selby is in trouble in his first round match at the World Snooker Championships.

He is 7 frames to 2 down against Joe Perry.

Meanwhile, Ronnie O’Sullivan has fought back from 4-nil down to Stephen Maguire and now only trails 4-3.

Both matches are Best of 19 encounters.

BOXING

Michael Conlan has announced he will fight on Irish soil this year, for the first time since turning professional.

The Belfast boxer will fight at the SSE Arena in his home town on June 30th.

His opponent has yet to be named.

==============

Meanwhile, Carl Frampton looks to put himself back into featherweight world title contention with a win over former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire in Belfast this evening.

The victor will become the interim W-B-O champion and will be first in line to face Oscar Valdez.

Frampton is also looking to take on the winner of the I-B-F title clash between Lee Selby and Josh Warrington.

RACING

Joe Farrell has claimed the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr this afternoon.

Ridden by Adam Wedge and trained by Rebecca Curtis, the 33 to 1 shot beat 9 to 1 shot Ballyoptic in second, with Vintage Clouds in third at 12 to 1.

Here at home, there’s a seven race card at Limerick.

The latest result is from the 3.35pm Tiny Giants Play Limerick Racecourse June 16th Handicap.

That was won by 8 to 1 shot Drombeg Dream.