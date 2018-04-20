GAELIC GAMES

ISK lost the Ladies Post Primary Schools All-Ireland Junior A Football Final, going down 3-11 to 1-10 to Loreto from Cavan.

SOCCER

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers are among those being tipped to replace Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners are looking for a new manager for the first time in almost 22 years as Wenger has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Wenger says it’s the “right time” to step down, adding he’s managed the club with “full commitment and integrity.”

Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas tells Sky Sports News, at their peak, Wenger’s sides played brilliant soccer http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/charlie-4.mp3

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has downplayed suggestions he could succeed Wenger.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea boss says he’s happy where he is http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/benitez.mp3

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Wenger has his total respect http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pep-6.mp3

Argentina’s Sergio Aguero faces a race to be fit for this summer’s World Cup.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the striker will miss the rest of the Premier League season after having keyhole surgery on his right knee.

It’s expected he’ll need around five weeks recovery time.

Chelsea could end up paying League Two side Exeter 2-and-a-half-million pounds for Wales international midfielder Ethan Ampadu.

He moved to Stamford Bridge last summer as a 16-year-old, but the clubs couldn’t agree a fee.

A tribunal’s now decided that Chelsea should immediately pay 1-point-3-5-million pounds, with the rest in potential add-ons.

RUGBY

Ulster have recalled Luke Marshall to the centre for their match with Conference A leaders Glasgow in Belfast tomorrow evening.

Johnno Gibbes side are seeking a victory to consoidate their place in the top four.

RACING

Ruby Walsh has been ruled out of next week’s Punchestown festival.

The 12-time Irish champion jockey has been sidelined since he aggravated a tibia injury in a fall in the R-S-A Chase at Cheltenham last month.

Walsh says he’s recovery had been going well but an x-ray has confirmed that he’s not yet ready to return to the saddle.

The Scottish Grand National and two key classic trials head the weekends racing action.

Mike Vince looks ahead http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mvvoicer.mp3

GOLF

Rory McIlroy feels he should have been closer to winner Patrick Reed on the final day of the Masters.

The Ulster man was three shots off the lead heading into the final round at Augusta but finished six shots behind Reed.

Despite the disappointment of not landing his first green jacket, McIlroy says there’s positives he can take from his performance at the first major of the year http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rorymcilroy.mp3

Irish trio Michael Hoey, Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan are all set to miss the cut at the Hassan Trophy.

Despite having a hole-in-one on the 17th, Paul Dunne finished up five-over, Gavin Moynihan nine-over and Michael Hoey four-over.

Alvaro Quiros is the clubhouse leader at seven-under.

TENNIS

World tennis number one Rafael Nadal’s eased into the last four of the Monte-Carlo Masters, as he continues his build-up for the French Open.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion thrashed Dominic Thiem 6-love, 6-2 in the quarter-finals.

CYCLING

Lance Armstrong says he wants to “move forward” with his life – after settling a long standing lawsuit for far less than what was being sought.

The disgraced cyclist was accused of fraud by former team US Postal Service and whistle-blower Floyd Landis – having taking performance enhancing drugs.

He’s agreed to pay a combined 5-million-dollars.

CRICKET

Cricket Australia expects the process of appointing a new head coach and one-day captain to take several weeks.

Justin Langer’s the favourite for the coaching role – after Darren Lehmann stepped down in the fallout from the ball-tampering scandal – despite being cleared of wrongdoing.

The governing body says its board has asked “management to provide recommendations” for the vacant positions.

Tim Paine’s already been named Test skipper – after Steve Smith was banned.