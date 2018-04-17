RUGBY

Johan van Graan says he’s giving his injured players time to prove their fitness ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup semi final with Racing (PR: Rassing).

Keith Earls is set to play a part in training this week having not played since the Grand Slam-sealing victory over England on Patrick’s Day.

Jack O’Donoghue and Dan Goggin will be assessed as the week progresses.

Van Graan says it would be a huge boost to have a fit Keith Earls available to him in Bordeaux http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CLIPJVG.mp3

Ulster players have outlined their “sadness” at the departure of both Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

Both players had their contracts revoked at the weekend following the conclusion of an internal review.

Ireland hooker Rob Herring read a statement on behalf of the Ulster players today, saying they know Jackson and Olding “will be successful both on and off the pitch wherever they go.”

Both players were acquitted of the raping the same woman at Jackson’s home by a jury in Belfast earlier this month.

News reporters were banned from today’s press conference.

SOCCER

Sergio Aguero would appear to be a doubt for the remainder of Manchester City’s season.

The striker has posted a tweet to say he is recovering from keyhole surgery on his knee.

City have just five games of their season remaining, having wrapped up the title at the weekend.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso could be banned for this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Southampton after being charged with violent conduct.

It’s for an alleged stamp in a Premier League game against the same opponents on Saturday.

After the match, Southampton boss Mark Hughes accused him of trying to break Shane Long’s leg.

Alonso has until 6pm tomorrow to appeal against the charge.

Brighton’s hopes of Premier League survival would get a huge boost with a win at home to Tottenham tonight.

It’s before matches away to Burnley – and against Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Kick off at the Am-Ex is at 7.45.

There’s a new broom being swept at First Division club, Shelbourne.

They’ve appointed former Bohemians and St. Pat’s keeper Dave Henderson as their head of recruitment.

Henderson held a similar role at Bohs, and also worked under Shels legend Pat Fenlon at Hibernian.

His appointment follows that of new C-E-O, Dave O’Connor and new investment to the Tolka Park club.

RACING

9-time Grade One-winner Cue Card has been retired.

The 12-year old was due to make his final bow at Sandown later this month, but trainer Colin Tizzard says he won’t race again.

Cue Card won the King George at Kempton in 2015, and was twice a winner at Cheltenham.